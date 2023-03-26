Home Business Only one in five galleries are “safe”. But Salvini thinks of the bridge over the Strait
Only one in five galleries are "safe". But Salvini thinks of the bridge over the Strait

by admin

by admin
Only one in five galleries are “safe”. But Salvini thinks of the bridge over the Strait

Only one in five galleries are “safe”. The shocking survey on the state of the art of tunnels in Italy

While Matthew Salvini toyed with Bruno Vespa with the model of Bridge over the Strait, his ministry admits, in black and white, that only one tunnel out of five, along the main Italian arteries, complies with the “minimum safety requirements”. The data, updated to June of last year, makes an impression even if it is not a bolt from the blue. And he tells us about the state of antiquity in which our infrastructure network for road transport continues to find itself, almost five years after the tragedy of the Morandi of Genoa.

The analysis of the 465 Italian tunnels inserted in the network trans-European Tern (Trans european road network, ndr) comes from the Standing Commission for Tunnels, a technical body established from 2021 in Ansfisathe National Agency for the safety of railways and road and motorway infrastructures which belongs precisely to the With and which was born in 2018 thanks to the Genoa decree.

The report signed by the President of the Commission, Emmanuel Renziand transmitted to the Chambers with the countersignature of the same Salvini, is the annual document that the ministry must send to Parliament in compliance with the 2006 legislative decree which implements the 2004 EU directive on the safety of Tern tunnels. An important study for the reliability of transport which now appears to have also been examined by the Parliamentary Control Service of Montecitorio.

