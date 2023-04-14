These three Onlyfans stars can live on their earnings. Elsa Jean, Monica Huldt and Rebekka Blue

Three Onlyfans creators spoke to Business Insider about how they make money on the platform. Monica Huldt has made $750,000 in one year and Elsa Jean is among the top producers of Onlyfans creators. Rebekka Blue specializes in selling exceptional personal items to her subscribers.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Onlyfans, the subscription-focused platform dominated by adult content, says it has more than 1.5 million creators. Some of the biggest creators have made life-changing amounts of money and built businesses on the platform.

These three women have used the platform to achieve financial freedom in different ways.

Monica Huldt made $750,000 in a year after quitting dance

Monica Huldt used to be a dancer. Monica Huldt

Encouraged in 2016 Monica Huldts Instagram followers encourage them to open an Onlyfans account.

When the pandemic began in 2020, her fan base grew. By 2021, she was making $100,000 in one year using the platform. From April 2021 to April 2022 it was $750,000.

Huldt, who made the transition from dancing to content creation, said she’s found “new and interesting ways” to leverage her Onlyfans page on Telegram and has paid for coaching from successful Onlyfans creators.

read too Earn up to 10,000 euros net per month with Onlyfans: Bonny Lang in the Money Mindset podcast

“I would estimate that I spent maybe $200,000 to $300,000 on advertising and coaching,” she told Business Insider.

Describing Onlyfans as a 24-hour job, Huldt added that interacting with fans in person can make a huge difference: “It’s not about producing massive amounts of content every day,” she said.

“In the future, I want to keep my own pages running, but I want to focus more on coaching and social media masterclasses,” she said.

Elsa Jean sold $30,000 worth of NFTs in one month

In the future, she would like to expand her exclusive content further. Maddie Cordoba

Elsa Jean is among the top percent of Onlyfans creators in terms of revenue.

In November, after retiring from the adult film industry, she began coining NFTswhich gave fans access to content such as virtual parties and voice memos.

“I’ve made over $30,000 in just one month and I have no plans to leave the Web3 space anytime soon,” she said.

read too “You simply buy away the feeling of shame”: How Onlyfans earns billions with nude photos in the subscription model

She liked NFTs because they can’t be copied: “Other content that I’ve created on Web2 platforms is stolen and can be published anywhere in seconds,” she said.

Jean said she wants to continue offering NFTs and “make my exclusive content bigger than my other content sites.”

Rebekka Blue sells her personal items such as underwear and tights

The price of her underwear depends on how long she has worn it. Rebecca Blue

Rebecca Blue started selling her lingerie on Pantydeal, a lingerie marketplace.

“I figured if I had 50 pairs of underpants that I didn’t need, I could sell them used for $50 a piece. I can get a 20-pack of panties on Amazon for $10,” she says.

Blue also sold her used tights for $32. She charges more for her lingerie when her buyers want her to wear it longer.

read too This trader made a 155 percent return in 2020: These are her top four stock market tips

Though she promotes the items on Reddit, Twitter, and Discord, she says the sales process usually begins on Onlyfans, where she pitches her offerings to fans and subscribers.

To protect her identity online, she uses a pseudonym, a separate email and a VPN to hide her IP address. She says she ships her items from a mailbox and covers the webcam on her computer so no one can spy on her.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings