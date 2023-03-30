Over 63% adherence to Opa Net Insurance

(Teleborsa) – As part of thetakeover bid (OPA) voluntary totalitarian offer promoted by Net Holding (which belongs to Poste Vita) on the ordinary shares of Net Insurancean insurance company listed on Euronext Star Milan, it appears that today, 30 March 2023, 373,045 applications for membership have been submitted.

Time until April 6th

Therefore, overall the membership requests they are 11,574,344, equal to 63.89% of the offer and 59.08% of the possible maximum 19,590,153 shares subject to the offer. The second figure takes into account the full exercise of the warrants.

The offer started on 27 February 2023 and will end on 6 April 2023. Italian Stock Exchange remember that the Net Insurance ordinary shares purchased on the market on 5 and 6 April 2023 cannot be contributed in acceptance of the offer.

