“OPEC+” about to reach agreement on production quotas | Economy | Al Jazeera

OPEC+ Alliance to Reach Settlement on Next Year’s Oil Production Levels

The “OPEC+” alliance, which includes OPEC and other oil-producing allies, is on the brink of reaching a settlement on next year’s production levels after a key meeting scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to disagreements over production targets.

Angola and Nigeria, both members of OPEC, are aiming to increase their share of oil production, according to officials. The postponement of the OPEC+ meeting from November 26 to November 30 caused a sharp drop in oil prices.

Despite the setback, an unnamed source told Reuters he was “99% confident the OPEC+ alliance could reach a deal on November 30.” Two other sources also indicated that a deal was close, while a fourth said discussions were continuing.

Aduda Gabriel Tanimu, Nigeria’s representative to OPEC, told Reuters on Thursday that he was not aware of any disagreements with other OPEC+ members over his country’s production targets.

Many analysts expect OPEC+ to either extend oil supply cuts next year or increase supply to support prices. The market is also waiting to see whether Saudi Arabia will extend an additional voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day and Russia will extend an additional 300,000 barrels per day of production cuts, both of which are scheduled to end at the end of December.

This development comes after several countries, including Nigeria and Angola, changed their output targets at the most recent OPEC+ meeting in June. This followed years of failing to meet previous targets, and the two countries accepted reduced production quotas reflecting a lack of investment and operational disruptions.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell at the close on Friday, as a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip that included a prisoner swap faded. However, prices posted their first weekly gain in more than a month. The Brent crude oil futures contract settled down 84 cents, or 1%, at $80.58 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.56, or 2%, from Wednesday’s closing price of $75.54.

Despite the recent drop, both contracts posted their first weekly gains in five weeks, indicating a degree of volatility in the oil market.

