OPEC is massively reducing oil production – that’s why prices remain low

There are currently numerous reasons why oil prices should rise again. Despite this, practically nothing happens. Above all, this has to do with one reason – and that doesn’t bode well.

The association of oil-producing countries had little reason to be happy recently, because the prices for the oil they produce have been going in one direction for the past year: downwards. And this despite the fact that less and less is being promoted.

The development of oil prices has a major impact on the global economy – but, conversely, often also reflects the state of the economy. And this currently seems to be the explanation for why Saudi Arabia & Co. apparently cannot manage to drive up the prices of their “black gold” again.

Who is OPEC+?

OPEC+ consists of over 20 oil-exporting countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Iran, and seven African countries. Together they pump over 40 percent of the crude oil produced out of the ground.

Because its members agree on the production volume, OPEC+ is considered a cartel with the aim of preventing price formation on the world market and thus being able to influence prices itself.

Why would oil prices go up?

After the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, crude oil prices rose to record highs. In March 2022, a barrel of crude oil cost over $100, and the high came in June at $112. Since then, however, the situation has eased and the price has fallen continuously.

The OPEC+ countries want to counteract this trend and have been reducing the production volume again and again since November, most recently in April there was a comprehensive OPEC+ agreement to limit the production volume until 2024. And this week Saudi Arabia and Russia, among others, announced a further reduction their production.

The announced production cuts thus total more than five million barrels per day – which corresponds to around 5 percent of global oil production.

In addition, Saudi Arabia decided this week to tighten the prices directly in addition to the volumes. The country made its crude oil deliveries to Europe and the Mediterranean significantly more expensive, while at the same time raising the cost of deliveries to Asia. This decision came as a surprise, especially since the kingdom is risking a drop in demand for oil from the kingdom.

All of this led to a slight price increase of around two dollars per barrel in the first week of July. Under the circumstances, however, this is actually far too stable and at around 75 dollars well below the $80 per barrel target of OPEC+.

Why Aren’t Oil Prices Rising (Really)?

1. Not all members comply

It happens again and again that not all OPEC+ countries stick to the agreements made by the association – after all, their own political and economic goals do not always match those of the other OPEC+ countries.

This year, Iran is the “renegade”: The country, which is suffering severely from the sanctions, has significantly expanded its oil sector since 2021 in order to strengthen its own economy. While Iran was producing about two million barrels a day in 2020, it is almost three million this year. China in particular is showing a growing willingness to buy Iranian oil.

In the USA, more could be funded in 2023 than ever before. Image: keystone

Apart from the member states, the US is also thwarting OPEC+: According to the Wall Street Journal, 2023 could be a record yearin which more oil is being produced in the USA than ever before.

2. Falling demand and fear of recession

In China in particular, economic output is currently below expectations. Data from the world‘s second-largest oil consumer is raising fears that the economic recovery is losing momentum following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

In addition, it stands out in Europe into a recession: Industry in particular is currently sending negative signals. This after it was already clear a few weeks ago that the euro zone was in a technical recession with two quarters of negative economic output. And also in the USA we are talking about an upcoming “mild recession”.

Negative economic performance does not bode well for oil-exporting countries: lower production means lower demand for oil products.

3. Interest rate fears

In addition, leading central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, are warning of further rate hikes to combat stubbornly high inflation. Higher interest rates tend to reduce consumers’ disposable income and could result in less money being spent on car trips and travel. That would also further limit demand for oil.

Higher interest rates also drive up costs for manufacturers in the manufacturing sector. And data is already pointing to a slowdown in the sector: the manufacturing sector has shrunk in Japan, the euro zone, the UK and the US, while slowing in China over the past month, an analyst told Reuters.

In addition to poorer sales, a situation like this leads to another fear for the OPEC+ countries: market speculation. If investors assume that oil prices will continue to fall – because of falling demand – they will bet on it. That, in turn, would push prices further down.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at a conference in October 2022. Image: keystone

Although Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman repeatedly warned traders not to bet on falling oil markets, investors are unimpressed: the markets continued to show “bearish signs” – signs that at least not soon rising prices –, so the “Wall Street Journal”.

What about the prices on natural gas?

Similar to crude oil, the prices of natural gas have also fallen sharply this year – or have normalized. Today, the gas costs about 30 euros per megawatt hour – again about the same as before the bottlenecks that arose due to the Russian war of aggression. For comparison: at its peak in 2022, a megawatt hour cost almost ten times more.

The tanks in Europe are well filled: natural gas tanks from Erdgas Ostschweiz AG based in Zurich. Image: keystone

So far, it doesn’t look as if prices will rise sharply again here either. The reason is, among other things, the well-stocked storage facilities in Europe after getting through the winter unscathed. In two months, these could even “reach their capacity limits, so that prices are likely to fall further this summer,” says one Analyst told the newspaper «Bloomberg».

