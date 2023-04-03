News from the Financial Associated Press on April 3 (Editor Hu Jiarong)Benefiting from the news of OPEC+’s unexpected production cut overnight, oil stocks in the Hong Kong stock market strengthened sharply. Among them, CNOOC (00883.HK), PetroChina (00857.HK), and China Oilfield Services (02883.HK) rose 4.80%, 3.01%, 2.98%.

In terms of news, on Sunday (April 2), a number of OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries suddenly announced the implementation of voluntary oil production cuts. According to the production reduction data currently announced by oil-producing countries, the total reduction in production by all oil-producing countries is expected to exceed 1.6 million barrels per day, accounting for about 1.5% of global oil production. The news quickly triggered violent volatility in global markets after the market opened on Monday.

According to Saudi media reports, Saudi Arabia will announce in the cooperation declaration that it will coordinate with some other OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries to voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels per day from May to the end of 2023.

Iraq’s oil ministry, the second-largest oil producer among member states, said it had decided to voluntarily cut oil production by 211,000 barrels per day starting in May and continuing until the end of 2023.

The UAE oil minister said it would voluntarily cut oil production by 144,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023.

Kuwait will voluntarily cut oil production by 128,000 barrels per day starting in May and continuing until the end of 2023.

Kazakhstan will contribute 78,000 bpd to OPEC+ production cuts, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said.

Algeria will cut oil production by 48,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023.

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Mines said it would voluntarily reduce oil production by 40,000 barrels per day starting in May and continuing until the end of 2023.

Regarding the reason for OPEC+’s sudden announcement of production cuts, some analysts pointed out that OPEC+’s sudden announcement of voluntary production cuts may be due to its expected future economic slowdown and declining demand. Amrita Sen, director of research at EnergyAspects, said, “OPEC+ cut production pre-emptively to avoid weak demand that may result from the banking crisis.”

The news caused the city’s international oil prices to rise nearly 8%. Taking WTI crude oil as an example, the futures rose by more than 6% at the opening of the market today, and then the increase continued to expand, and it was close to 8% in the session.

As of press time, WTI crude oil rose 5.63% to close at $79.93.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs analysts pointed out in a report released recently that compared with the past, OPEC+ has a very large pricing power over the crude oil market. Take action in case of share.

Goldman Sachs analysts raised their Brent price forecast for end-2023 by $5 to $95/barrel from $90/barrel, taking into account OPEC+’s sharp drop in supply, a small drop in demand, and France’s small-scale release of reserves. The price forecast for the end of 2024 was raised by $3 to $100/bbl from $97.