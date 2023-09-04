OPEC Production Cuts and China’s Economic Boost Drive Crude Oil Prices Up by Nearly 3%

Crude oil trading has been sent into turmoil as the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to reduce supply have dominated the spot market. However, there is renewed confidence in the market as China, a major consumer of crude oil, has shown determination to boost its economy. These factors have caused international oil prices to soar nearly 3%.

Last Friday, international oil prices experienced a significant increase, with US oil prices reaching $85 per barrel and Brent oil surpassing $88 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a 2.75% increase, reaching $85.53 per barrel. Similarly, Brent crude oil rose by 2.34% to $88.75 per barrel.

This increase in prices has been driven by several factors. Firstly, Saudi Arabia has been leading the efforts to cut output since April, which has helped boost oil prices. Additionally, Russia has shown its commitment to supporting oil prices, and China has implemented measures to stimulate its economy.

Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth, commented on the significance of the $85 per barrel price point, stating that it is a crucial psychological threshold that needs confirmation from Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to extending the production cut agreement, as well as evidence that China‘s stimulus measures are effective. Despite the possibility of some initial testing and failing, Babin believes that the $85 level will ultimately be broken and sustained.

Furthermore, the recent U.S. employment data has also supported the increase in oil prices. The higher-than-expected unemployment rate and slower wage growth have fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will end its rate hikes.

Short-term and long-term indicators also suggest strength in the oil market. Spot U.S. crude spreads have reached their widest levels since November, indicating declining inventories. The spread between the two December WTI contracts has surged to its widest point in a year.

As oil supplies tighten, there is a growing belief that oil prices could reach $100 per barrel. The open interest in $100 call options for the next 12 months has risen from about 80,000 in mid-July to 120,000 currently.

Overall, the combination of OPEC production cuts, China‘s efforts to boost its economy, and positive market indicators has triggered turmoil in crude oil trading. The increase in oil prices has led to optimism in the market, with the possibility of prices reaching $100 per barrel becoming more likely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

