Opel Astra, now it’s also electric: here’s how it’s done

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new full electric Astra is coming, presented to the press two days ago in Berlin, which adds another possibility of choice to users who love the German brand. Today, in addition to the internal combustion engine versions, both petrol and diesel, the plug-in hybrid version and the sporty GSE version, the 100% electric 5-door version joins. The battery-powered Astra Sports Tourer Electric will also complete the range at the end of the year, the first station wagon on tap from a German car manufacturer: an interesting proposition in a landscape dominated by SUVs and sedans, as well as a car that is competitive with Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

The new Astra will be one of the last cars of the Stellantis Group to take advantage of the Emp2 platform, now in its third update, also used for its cousin Peugeot 308. In the coming years all the electric cars of the Group will in fact use the new STLA platform, which will be available in three “sizes” (Small, Medium and Large) to adapt to the dimensions of the various cars on which it will be used, and to which another one (Frame) has been added, expressly intended for commercial vehicles. Opel will probably be the first to use the new platform, having chosen to put everything on electrification: as early as next year, all the cars in the range will have an electric version and from 2028, this type of powertrain will be the only one available on the brand’s cars German.

Opel Astra Electric, photos of the five-door lithium-ion Photogallery20 photos View

Elegant and dynamic

Aesthetically, the new electric version can be recognized at first glance by the two-tone paintwork with roof and exterior mirrors in carbon black, while the 18-inch five-spoke wheels in glossy black highlight the “Bold and pure” design that characterizes the entire range. Opel. To find further differences compared to the other available versions, you have to look under the bonnet, where we find an electric motor capable of generating 156 HP (115 kW) of power and 270 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to the overall weight contained in just 1,690 kg and the 54 kWh battery, the new electric Astra manages to have a range of 418 km (with WLTP cycle), consuming only 14.8 kWh of energy per 100 kilometres: an excellent result for this segment. Usually electric cars of this type have a maximum speed limitation of between 120 and 140 km/h but Opel has chosen to raise this value to 170 km/h: it may seem useless in a country like ours where the limits are decidedly lower, but the choice makes sense if you are traveling on German motorways (which in some sections do not have speed limits).

As usual with Stellantis Group cars, the batteries are placed under the floor and this allows for more space inside the car, lowers the center of gravity, allowing for a sportier drive, and provides 31% greater torsional rigidity compared to the other versions of Astra. It can be charged to 80% in about 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current column and is also equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase alternating current charger, which can be connected to public columns of this type or to a home wallbox.

Maximum driving comfort

The high torsional rigidity of the body, the large space available, an effective noise reduction system and the ergonomic seats certified by AGR (an independent German association of postural experts) ensure a high level of comfort while driving. The driver’s seats (unfortunately only those) offer 10 different adjustments including longitudinal travel, height, seat angle and backrest angle, thigh support, lumbar support, as well as heating for the cold season . The steering is precise, never excessively light, and braking is perfectly gradual despite the deceleration energy recovery system. There are three driving modes available, Eco, Standard and Sport, which modify the maximum power and torque available, the dashboard display, and also intervene on the absorption of the air conditioning system. However, they do not act in any way on the suspension or on the steering.