Listen to the audio version of the article

Opel completes the offer of the new Astra with the battery version Electric. The average of the German manufacturer of Stellantis which arrived on the market with the new generation completes the long journey towards electrification, undertaken with the debut of the plug-in hybrid variants, also in the GSe sports set-up and now arrived at the electric, again thanks to the internal synergies of the Stellantis group.

Both inside and out, there are no new details

The new Astra Electric, as already seen for the younger sister Corsa, does not stand out particularly from the other versions. The only specific aesthetic solutions consist of the letter e which obviously stands for electric on the tailgate and the 18-inch wheels with a diamond finish. The interiors also maintain the layout of the other engines, with the dual 10-inch screen that can be combined with the head-up display.

The Astra is the only German electric sw on the market

The Astra Electric is also the brand’s first battery station wagon. With the launch of the zero-emission Astra, Opel achieved a record: thanks to the articulation of the offer on both bodywork, five-door and Sports Tourer, the station wagon that offers luggage compartments from 516 to 1,553 litres, the new station wagon Opel is also the first German battery-powered station wagon to date available on the market.

A power of 156 hp for a range of 416 km

The powertrain is not substantially different from all the most recent electrics that have arrived on the Stellantis market: a 156 hp and 270 Nm front electric motor is also available on the Astra Electric and a 54 kWh battery which provides an autonomy of 416 kilometres. As far as performance is concerned, the speed is 170 kmh and a 100 kW recharging in direct current and 11 kW with the on-board charger.