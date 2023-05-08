Opel Astra with Intelli-Air stops car allergies

The new Opel Astra keeps the air clean.

They are powered by technologies efficient propulsion systems that reduce CO2, with battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models offering locally emission-free driving. Air purification systems in the passenger compartment allow passengers to breathe healthy air. One example is the modern Intelli-Air “Clean Cabin” air quality system, which is available for all versions of the Opel Astra, including the top model Opel Astra GSe (fuel consumption according to WLTP1: 1.2-1.1 l /100 km, CO2 emissions of 26-25 g/km; both data combined), in which it is even standard.

These systems are even more important in spring and summer, when millions of allergy sufferers fall victim to hay fever again. A pleasant interior climate has many advantages: it contributes to the well-being of the driver and passengers on board, prevents annoying itching of the eyes and nose and at the same time ensures better safety on the road.

Intelligent and highly effective: Intelli-Air helps manage the quality of the air in the cabin

Inside the “Golden Steering Wheel 2022” winner Opel Astra2 Intelli-Air, an efficient air quality control system, was installed. It combines particularly effective air and particle filters with an advanced monitoring system. The system continuously monitors the state of the passenger compartment, starting automatic renewal when the air becomes stale. The air quality is controlled by the position of the recirculation vent. When the outside air quality is poor, the vehicle’s sensor (AQS) closes the vent so that pollutants do not enter the cabin. If, on the other hand, it is the air inside the passenger compartment that is spoiled or of poor quality, for example due to smoke or dust on clothes, the vent opens to guarantee the introduction of fresh air to the passengers.

Thanks to the Intelli-Air system, the air in the cabin of the new Opel Astra remains as clean as possible. Passengers can even verify it for themselves: the system communicates the quality of the air via the large color touch screen. The display shows a car emoji based on the international AQI (Air Quality Index). The color of the emoji changes based on the standard air levels in the cabin. The air standard inside the car is monitored by a PM 2.5 sensor capable of detecting the presence of particles as large as 2.5 micrometres.

