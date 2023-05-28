Home » Opel is presenting three world premieres at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich
Opel is presenting three world premieres at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

Opel is presenting three world premieres at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

This year, Opel is the protagonist of the IAA Mobility, one of the largest mobility events in the world! From 5 to 10 September 2023,

the brand with the Blitz will show in Munich what electric and, above all, electrifying mobility means. Opel will present three world premieres in the heart of the German metropolis. Exciting, electric and locally emission-free, they offer a significant perspective on the future of the brand and the exciting design of the next generation of vehicles.

Il CEO Opel, Florian Huettl, said: “Most of our models are already electrified today. At the same time, with our plug-in hybrid cars of the new Opel GSe brand, we are demonstrating how highly dynamic driving pleasure can go hand in hand with This is just the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric brand in Europe from 2028. At the IAA Mobility in Munich we will indicate what the future of Opel will be and, above all, show how the brand is making mobility electricity a tangible reality for everyone and even more suitable for everyday use.”

