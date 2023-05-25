Opel is returning to the IAA for the first time

Florian Huettl at the auto show in Brussels, Belgium: Opel’s CEO recently told Business Insider that his company will soon also be taking part in the IAA Mobility in Munich. Opel

The car manufacturer Opel is returning to the IAA Mobility this year. This was announced by Florian Huettl, head of the traditional German brand of the Stellantis Group since June 2022, in an interview with Business Insider. The industry trade fair, which attracts a great deal of international attention, will take place in Munich from September 5th to 10th. Opel did not take part in the IAA Mobility 2021.

The organizing Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) describes the show in the Bavarian state capital as the “largest and most important mobility event in the world“. Until 2019, the Hessian capital Frankfurt was the venue for the IAA Cars, which was held every two years. After massive criticism from many exhibitors about the concept of the trade fair, which was no longer completely up-to-date, the VDA designed a completely new format – and moved the event from the Main to the Isar.

Three firsts in the south

“At the IAA Mobility in Munich, we will show how Opel makes electric mobility tangible for everyone and even more suitable for everyday use,” said CEO Huettl in an interview with the editors. “And we will give a glimpse of the future of the brand.”

Opel Corsa small car in facelifted form: For the “Electric” version (left), which is making its debut at the IAA Mobility, the manufacturer promises, among other things, more performance and range. Opel

Accordingly, Opel is planning three premieres at the Munich trade fair. On the one hand, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric will be presented, the station wagon version of the compact model Astra with a purely electric drive.

New Stromer with lightning

The second novelty is the Opel Corsa Electric with increased performance and an increase in electric range. Hüttl also announced a third debut, but kept a low profile on the details.

For the VDA, the return of the renowned vehicle supplier from Rüsselsheim to the IAA Mobility is a welcome strengthening of the radically modified trade fair strategy. It remains to be seen whether other Stellantis brands will come to Munich alongside Opel. The Stellantis holding, managed by Carlos Tavares, was formed at the beginning of 2021 from the merger of the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and PSA (including Peugeot) groups. Like some other automotive companies, Stellantis was not represented at the IAA Mobility 2021.