Business

by admin
Three letters full of memories that come back but with a new meaning. The Opel plan foresees an electrified version of each model in the range by 2024 and with the aim of becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028. With these premises, the German brand of the Stallentis group revives the GSe acronym which represents the new brand at the top of the range which, unlike in the past, when it represented the abbreviation of “Grand Sport Einspritzung” (Grand Sport Injection), from now on will take on a new meaning.

The new meaning of GSe

The return of GSe in the near future: it will be our top-of-the-range sports brand. Also this time, Opel draws inspiration from its long history (as it had already done for the ‘bold and pure’ design, which was positively received by all specialized critics) but adds a touch of modernity. In the future, the GSe brand will not only mean sports cars and fun to drive, but will also be short for electric cars: Grand Sport Electric, in line with ambitious plans to become a fully electric brand by 2028.

The GSe Blanket

Last year Opel presented the electric project: the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD which takes up the style of the legendary Opel Mante of 1970 and further strengthens the growing phenomenon of the “restomod”, a trend that fascinates car enthusiasts and collectors who transform icons of the past. equipping them with new and original stylistic and technological solutions.

This model demonstrates how the lines of 1970 are still current: the sculpted and linear appearance of half a century ago joins the design of Opel’s current stylistic philosophy, taking on a strong and clear character and starting with great confidence towards a new future that it is expected to be electric, zero local emissions, full of emotions.

A historical stylistic line that projects into the future and that has also welcomed the public’s favor by winning the Concept Car of the Year 2021 award from the jury of the Automobile Awards; the Grand Prix du Festival, an award that rewards originality in the reinterpretation of models from the past; and the Internationale Deutsch Pr-Preis 2022 as, based on the legendary Opel Manta A, the battery-electric version combines tradition and modernity in a style icon that uses the most modern technologies for sustainable use

