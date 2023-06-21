“Opel Rocks e-XTREME” from project to reality

“Urban mobility to the next level. An electric vehicle that will blow your mind.”

That’s what the #OpelDesignHack jury also thought a few months ago choosing the extraordinary concept of Lukas Wenzhöfer as the winner of the challenge. In the next step, Opel took the contest slogan literally: “You design it, we build it”, and turned the concept into reality. Opel kept their promise and built the Opel Rocks e-XTREME as a one-off.

Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing Opel/Vauxhall, commented: “With the #OpelDesignHack we have embarked on a new path of interaction and communication. Opel has opened the usually closed doors of the industry and allowed the Opel community to participate in the construction of a concept car in a transparent and accessible way. The result is the Opel Rocks e-XTREME, a unique and original version of our Opel Rocks Electric, born from a design challenge and accompanied by a ‘Making-of’-insights for all. A very successful collaboration”.

