The first four months of the 2022 open air tourist season, in campsites and tourist villages, see an 8% increase in arrivals and overnight stays (+ 7%), exceeding the performance of 2019. In particular, if these trends continue in September, arrivals will reach 10.7 million with over 73 million presences and a massive presence, equal to 57%, of foreign customers. This is what emerges from the latest Faita Federcamping-Confturismo data relating to the 2,650 companies in the sector. The performances compared to 2021 were significantly more showy, on average in the order of 17% but last season was still heavily influenced by the sharp decrease in foreign guests due to the anticovid restrictions. In particular, this year the presence of guests from Germany and Austria was back and together with those arriving from Denmark, the Czech Republic and Poland, they represented over 75% of arrivals from abroad. The period of stay has extended from 6.8 days in 2019 to the current 7.

Turnover grew less than proportionally while margins significantly decreased due to the rise in energy costs (+ 300% for gas and +400 for electricity). A factor that risks heavily affecting the entire sector together with the scarcity of manpower which this year has reached critical dimensions also in relation to the Naspi reform which has significantly impacted a sector strongly characterized by seasonality such as open air.

Among the regions that more than others have focused on open-air hospitality is Veneto where between Lake Garda and the coast, summer 2022 is considered to be framed with positive forecasts until October. The average stay of foreign guests is growing, with Germany in the lead. Bungalows, caravans, mobile homes and villas are the preferred types of accommodation, while – despite the strong increases in energy and raw materials – prices in the structures are not currently recording significant increases. «In addition to noting the positive trend of the season, it is necessary to focus our attention on reading and interpreting the data. This is the real added value because we can understand the real tourist effects on destinations and businesses. There is an important recovery in tourism, but we cannot forget the difficulties that our companies are going through, which after the two years of the pandemic are facing an unprecedented energy crisis. The Region will continue to be at the side of the entire supply chain which once again demonstrates character and resilience in the face of the challenges of the present »reports Federico Caner, Veneto Region Tourism Councilor. Alberto Granzotto, president of Faita-Federcamping Nord-Est highlights «the 16.5 percentage points more average occupancy compared to 2021 recorded at Lake Garda may appear to be an altogether easy goal compared to a year marked by the pandemic.

Not at all obvious, however, was the increase of 6.9 percentage points achieved this year compared to 2019. Our companies are committed to maintaining the level of service up to the expectations of guests, despite the problem of the lack of personnel, and to substantially maintain the prices of previous years in the face of an exorbitant increase in the cost of energy and raw materials. Where possible, we also continued to invest, despite the general climate of uncertainty that characterized above all the start of the season ». On Lake Garda between July and August the occupancy rate was close to 90%, with the Veronese shore confirming itself as one of the favorite destinations for tourists from Germany, who in these two months represented 40.3% of the total guests, followed by the Netherlands (27.2%) and Denmark (13.8%). The Italians stood at 4.9% at a distance. In mid-August, the attendance record was recorded when an average occupation of 94% of campsites was recorded, reaching 100% for bungalows and caravans, the preferred accommodation solutions. “To counterbalance, the difficulty persists in finding personnel who can facilitate us in responding to all the needs of guests, and which has heavily marked this summer 2022” remarked Giovanni Bernini, president of AssoGardaCamping.