Matteo Salvini in the courtroom for the Open Arms trial

Matteo Salvini has arrived in Palermo for the hearing of the trial which sees him accused on the facts of the Open Arms ship, of a Spanish NGOwhich was prevented from disembarking in August 2019.

The current minister of transport and infrastructure at the material time, in the Conte I government, was interior minister. Today he defends himself in the Ucciardone bunker room with his lawyer Giulia Bongiorno.

during this hearing the testimonies of the founder of the Open Arms, Oscar Camps will be heard; Stefano Oliva Andrea Pellegrino; Maurizio Palmese (defense consultant), Massimo Finelli (defense consultant), Renato Magazzù (prosecutor consultant), Dario Megna (prosecutor consultant) and Vittorio Alessandro (civil party consultant).

The submarine commander come, Stefano Oliva: “The submarine was not equipped for rescue operations”

The Commander of the Navy Stefano Oliva has just released these statements during the trial: “The crossing of Open Arms was absolutely random as it operated in our area of ​​expertise. Open Arms was also followed by us for about 17 hours starting on August 1st. The submarine – he added – communicates only with the submarine operations center when it is on a mission. From this, the information may be transferred to other bodies in charge, always referable to the Navy”.

Il Venuti followed the NGO’s boat after it increased speed suddenly changing course and has then “followed” the operations of transfer and transshipment of migrants from the boat through the fast means, to the Open Arms”.

Oscar Camps testifies in Palermo: “All lives are important and deserve protection at sea”

Il founder of the Spanish NGO clarified the expectations of the offended party as he reports Adn Kronos:

“I expect justice from this trial. And that this contempt for the life we ​​are witnessing finally ceases once and for all. The real problem is the lack of rescue at sea – adds Camps – As we saw in 2016 and 2017, everything has changed since 2018: politics has changed in Italy but so has the attitude of the Coast Guard. Humanitarian landings have become enemies of Italy and it seems that we are responsible for all the problems of the country, but the reality is what is outside”.

Conclude on the tragedy of Cutro: “We are witnessing a contempt for life like never before in Europe”.

