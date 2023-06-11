Open Arms, Salvini: “Richard Gere testifies? We bring Lino Banfi”

“I discovered that Richard Gere will testify at the trial in Palermo in September. I will also call my mother, who is passionate about cinema, and then we will answer with Lino Banfi”. This was stated by Matteo Salvini, in a debate with Bruno Vespa at the Forum in Masseria. “I have been on trial for years for defending the borders, dignity and laws of my country. I have read that the accusation will also bring Richard Gere to testify, which I don’t know what added value it can have. I hope that this trial will not end turn Italy into a farce and into a trial because entering Italy must provide for compliance with the rules as in all other countries in the world“.

Open Arms: Richard Gere, ready to witness so much suffering

“We saw more than a hundred people on board and I was ashamed that we have so much and are not able to embrace these other human beings, our brothers and sisters who were hungry, traumatized. If they were told the boat would go back to Libya, they would have jumped overboard and drowned, and I felt it was our responsibility to bring in as much light as possible. I mean, in deeply Christian Italy, how could this happen? Is it criminal to help people in need? It was astounding to me.” Richard Gere said it in an interview with the Guardian. On 9 August 2019, together with the founder of Open Arms, Oscar Camps, he distributed food and water to 147 migrants who in August 2019 remained 19 days on the ship moored in front of Lampedusa, after the entry ban by the Italian government. The story is at the center of the trial against Matteo Salvini, then Minister of the Interior, accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents, for which a hearing was held yesterday in the Ucciardone bunker room with the deposition at the center , as witness, by Oscar Camps. In the next hearing on July 7, the civil party lawyer, Arturo Salerni, announced that the plaintiff’s summons will be requested for next September 15.

Bridge over the Strait, Salvini: “Appropriations in the budget law in October”

The bridge over the Strait of Messina “is a challenge and the country is restarting from infrastructure. If the laces and snares are removed and if we spend well, the country will turn around”. budget law in October there will be public appropriations. I like that then you also go and ask for a private contribution”. Objective? “To open construction sites in the summer of 2024. If early summer could turn into late spring, I would be even happier in spring-summer 2024, like the fashion seasons”.

Pnrr: Salvini, ‘inspectors don’t worry me, EU goes elsewhere to find things that don’t work’

About the arrival on Monday of the EU inspectors for the verification of the Pnrr projects “I’m absolutely not worried. We are also ahead of many building sites. Indeed we will use the money of the Italians well and that Europe lends us and we will use it all. Indeed if they will find more, I can spend even more to fix the houses popular, to build dams, against the water emergency, to fight against the dispersion of water and fix the sewage systems”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini, speaking with journalists in Manduria, in the province of Taranto, on the sidelines of a debate on infrastructure in the context of the Forum in Masseria organized by Bruno Vespa. “On the railways and on all the projects we are working on – he specified – we are perfectly on time. I think that if Europe wants to find something that doesn’t work, it has to go to other European countries and not to Italy. I am proud of what the Italy is doing and, if we all row in the same direction, I think that in the next four years we will have an economic, social, work and environmental revolution like the one our parents took part in after World War II”

EU: Salvini, ‘Mes we don’t need, Stability Pact guarantees no return to austherity and cuts’

“We are not at the exchange of goods. The Stability Pact must guarantee jobs for Italians and European citizens, therefore the ‘no return’ to austherity, to the cuts in health care, schools and public works that took place in the past. The Mes is now not a useful tool, we don’t need it. It doesn’t make sense”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini, answering a question from a journalist, on the sidelines of today’s debate in the context of the Forum in Masseria a Manduria, in the province of Taranto, regarding a possible negotiation that includes the Pact of Stability and Mes. “We have seen the Italians – he added – who have subscribed 18 billion euros of Treasury bills with the advantage that it is public debt that will guarantee public works and jobs in Italy with interest that will end up in the current accounts of Italian savers. I don’t want the future of Italy – explained Salvini – depends on some public or private body with offices abroad and with criteria and assessments that are not necessarily useful for our country. This also applies to the directives imposed by a European commission, fortunately outgoing, daughter of a agreement between Popular and Socialists who have made choices on cars and houses against development, against the environment, against modernity and against Italy”.

