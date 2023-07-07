Open clash between Palazzo Chigi and the judiciary, “do they want to oppose it?”

Justice, the Delmastro case breaks out: Palazzo Chigi against a “band of the judiciary”

Palazzo Chigi offensive against the judiciary. As in the times of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. On the day in which the last wishes of the leader of Forza Italia were announced and the images of the will written in his own hand went around the world. The attack by the Prime Minister on “a band of the judiciary”, reads the note released in the afternoon from Piazza Colonna and immediately re-launched by the agencies, explicitly opens the dispute with the robes.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the willingness of the investigating judge of Rome to proceed with the forced indictment of the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro, investigated for disclosure of official secrecy in relation to the Cospito case, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis.

The investigating judge did not accept the request for filing made by the prosecutor who now he will have to formulate a request for indictment. In a process “it is not usual for the public party to ask for the archiving” and the investigating judge “imposes that the judgment be started”, the textual words filtered by Giorgia Meloni.

All this adds up to the case that Daniela Santanchè has been in the eye of the storm for weeks. The Minister of Tourism is being investigated in Milan on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and false accounting on alleged irregularities in the management of Visibilia Editore, the company founded by Santanchè.

Together with the minister, since last October 5, her sister and her partner have also been investigated. ma la “Pitonessa” still this afternoon was busy declaring that he had not received any notice of guarantee.

