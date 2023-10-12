Open Fiber, 50 or 100 euro gift voucher if you subscribe to fiber in white areas

Open Fiber, offer for white areas

You’re in one of the about 150 small municipalities (white areas), where has Open Fiber brought the fiber connection? Well come on Below Mt in the province of Bergamo up to Mirabella Imbaccari in Sicily, if you activate an Internet subscription, obviously via fiber, with one of the operators on the market you can get a 50 or 100 euro voucher from Open Fiber, to spend on Amazon, MediaWorld and other large groups. The initiative called “Open Fiber rewards you” is valid until April 2024 and aims to relaunch fiber subscriptions which, in the white areas wired to the tune of billions by OF, are not doing very well. With the disappointing result of seeing the turnover of the infrastructure operator in limited growth while investments they continue to rise.

How to activate the offer

To participate, you must check the coverage of your address via the appropriate page on the official website set up by Open Fiber and, after confirmation of the coverage, the new customer will have to choose any of the offers available. Fibra Ftth of Open Fiber partner operators. For this particular promotion, only the new activations and not migrations to another manager. After the actual activation of the line, you will need to go to the Of website again and enter all the required data: the address where the service was activated, personal data, the stud code and the activation date. The digital gift voucher can be spent from Carrefour, Kasanova, MediaWorld, Q8, Tannico, Zalando, Amazon.

White areas, also called market failure areas, are a low population density where for operators it is not economically convenient to invest.

