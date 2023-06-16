Open Fiber beats cash. And ask the government for help

Open Fiber needs liquidity. But the partners don’t want to shell out any more money

Open Fiber beats cash. The group led by Mario Rossetti sails in troubled waters and it needs new liquidity for around 390 millionbut the partners Deposits and Loans Fund (Cdp), and the Australian fund Macquarie, they have no intention of putting their hands on their wallet. The climate is therefore very tense above all because from the numbers of Open Fiber we start for the definition of value of the company in the eventual single network project.

The more delicate the accounting situation of Rossetti’s company, the more the exchange will be in favor of Tim. Assuming he can convince the French of Vivendi to give the green light to the merger operation of the two fiber networks. The latter hypothesis which appears very distant, after the setback immediately with the rejection of the candidate from Paris, Luciano Carta for Tim’s board.

At Open Fiber, we are therefore working to put things right. According to what appears to Truth&Business, Rossetti is trying to square the circle by also trying to involve the government. In particular, the company recently had a meeting at Department of Digital Transformation together with the public subsidiary Infratel. The object of the meeting is the possibility of carrying out the assignment as guarantee of credits relating to gray areas, “a technicality of the loan agreement”, as explained by Open Fiber. After all, a similar operation had already been carried out in the time of the minister Vittorio Colao for the white areaseffectively setting a precedent. But the Department and Infratel itself expressed themselves negatively.

Investments are substantial, debt is heavy in 2022

Meanwhile, the numbers are not in favor. Open Fiber closed the 2022 financial year with a negative net financial position of 4.6 billion euros, of which approximately 660 million in shareholder loans, while the investments carried out in the reference year amounted to over 1.5 billion euro. Revenues recorded a 24% increase to approximately 470 million euros against 380 million at the end of 2021. EBITDA grew by 18%from around 152 million euros in 2021 to around 179 million.

The data on margins was positive, standing at 38%, even if it discounted the costs for participating in the tender for the PNRR and the start of construction activities in the 8 lots awarded as part of the Italy Plan 1 Giga in 3,881 municipalities. Nonetheless, the company closed the year with a net result is negative by about 162 million. Losses that add up to the 210 million red in 2021. In total 372 million.

In the background there are also the delays in the implementation of the network

The undersecretary to Fr spoke about itresidence of the council with responsibility for innovation, Alessio Butti: “as regards the white areas (i.e. with market failure and therefore financed with European and regional public money, ed) we have now arrived in June 2023 and there are only 2,653,073 real estate units tested, according to Infratel public data updated at the end of April 2023,” he explained.

“The works of all the lots should have been completed within this month of June, for a total of approximately 6.4 million real estate units,” he added. “Unfortunately, we have only completed a little more than 40% of the work that should have been carried out, as established precisely in the Conventions” which govern the relationship between Infratel and Open Fiber.

Gray area alert: Funds at risk

According to the undersecretary, the situation is critical in the gray areas, financed with funds from the Pnrr and in which only one operator invests. “There is a risk that a large part of the funds will be lost. And we can’t afford it. The first milestone of the Open Fiber gray areaswhich expired on 31 December and which concerned just 1% of the house numbers to be connected out of a total of 3.9 million, was not reached,” he explained.

“Not even the second milestone, which it foresees the goal of connecting 15% of house numbers and with a deadline of 30 June 2023, will be respected, as communicated by the company itself” he concluded. Not without highlighting that also in the black areas there is no shortage of difficulties. For its part, Open Fiber has always complained of difficulties in testing times and critical issues also in relations with local administrations to obtain the necessary excavation permits. This fact, from the point of view of the company, has generated delays in the roadmap.