Open Fiber in financial crisis, Cdp asks the government for help

Milano — Open Fiber starts preliminary talks with banks to re-discuss the conditions of a 7.1 billion maxi loan, and its first shareholder Cash and Deposits and Loans he takes pen and paper and writes to the government asking for help to support the company. With a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Treasury Giancarlo Giorgetti, to the Minister for Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoand to the presidency of the Council, and then to the undersecretaries Giovanbattista Fazzolari e Alessio Buttiand the Chief of Staff Gaetano CaputiCDP is asking the government for concrete help to support the company.

