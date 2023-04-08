Open Fiber lowers rates in white areas

It was sent for consultation to Brussels on Agcom provision on the new wholesale tariffs that other operators pay a Tim. The proposal is to increase the price of the copper network, which still represents 60% of accesses for Tim in Fttc mode. Which means Fiber to the Cabinet, i.e. copper from the cabinet to the house and fiber for connection to the control unit. In the event of an increase, it has been estimated that the benefit for Tim’s coffers would be around 60 million, less than the 90 expected as the increase in copper corresponds to a decrease in fiber prices.

Tim’s earnings are at risk

Open Fiber however, it risks destroying Tim’s copper network earnings. In fact, the infrastructured competitor operator has launched an extraordinary commercial operation dedicated to all partner operators on FTTH services (i.e. Fiber to home) in the white areas, i.e. in the most remote municipalities and rural areas. In short, all the areas where Tim’s copper network is more popular also because it often represents the only possibility of connecting to the Internet.

Certainly Open Fiber aims to grow active customers on its network. In fact, despite the company having covered 15 million real estate units, users, obviously conveyed by its client telecommunications companies, were, at the end of 2022, only 2.3 million. The result is that revenues, while growing, remain low for an infrastructure company. Last year 470 million euros.

Discounts on rates and connections

The move on white areas could bring good results in terms of customers but not profitability, given that, for operators, migrating their users from copper (Tim’s) to fiber (Of’s) represents a cost. And that’s why Open Fiber thought of practicing one 50% discount on the first connection fee. And therefore, for Gpon and Open Stream services, operators will pay around 50% less on the first connection fee for new activations. Furthermore, the fee for the Open Stream service has been reduced by around 25%.

If on the front of the white areas, where he had won all Infratel tendersOpen Fiber tries to incentivize customers with regards to gray areas, thanks to the increase in prices, the company controlled by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Australian fund Macquarie, aims to have adjustments on the fees foreseen in the tenders for the cabling of these areas. Due to Covid and war-related inflation, the company led by Mario Rossetti in fact he knocked on the door of the Treasury Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti asking for around 300 million extra costs. And Tim also asked for a similar amount for the tenders won within his jurisdiction.

At the basis of the request, article 30 of the Aiuti Ter decree in which the government of Mario Draghi has foreseen that Infratel can evaluate compensation for extra costs based on the tender savings which, for the gray areas alone, amount to approximately 700 million, a figure not far from the cumulative claims of the two telecommunications operators.