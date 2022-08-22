Open Fiber and Virgin Fibra, the new company created by Virgin, have signed a partnership agreement for the marketing of Virgin Fibra’s connectivity services on Open Fiber’s full-fiber FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network, available in medium and large Italian cities and in the municipalities of the white areas. Marketing has started and services are already available. This is what is learned in an Open Fiber note in which it is specified that Virgin Fiber joins the over 300 partner operators of Open Fiber, national and international, which develop digital services on the company’s ultrabroadband network.