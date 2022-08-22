Home Business Open Fiber with Virgin Fibra: partnership for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy
Business

Open Fiber with Virgin Fibra: partnership for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy

by admin

Open Fiber and Virgin Fibra, the new company created by Virgin, have signed a partnership agreement for the marketing of Virgin Fibra’s connectivity services on Open Fiber’s full-fiber FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network, available in medium and large Italian cities and in the municipalities of the white areas. Marketing has started and services are already available. This is what is learned in an Open Fiber note in which it is specified that Virgin Fiber joins the over 300 partner operators of Open Fiber, national and international, which develop digital services on the company’s ultrabroadband network.

See also  Ferrero continues to grow in the UK with the acquisition of Burton's biscuits

You may also like

[CICC Fixed Income Credit]The scale is stable but...

Buyback Generali: 1,166,122 treasury shares purchased between 16-19...

The central bank issued central bills five times...

Bundesbank Bulletin: German inflation towards new highs in...

Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch: Foreign Exchange Service Enters...

WisdomTree adds new currencies to cryptocurrency basket ETPs...

S&P: default rate for speculative European companies could...

Wall Street opens in red, Nasdaq (-1.6%) pending...

Gas, Bonomi: “Being ready for a rationing plan....

Markets: Credit Suisse is the ‘time for prudence’....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy