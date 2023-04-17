Home » Open Fibern Fiber, Paolo Ciocca appointed president
Open Fibern Fiber, Paolo Ciocca appointed president

Open Fibern Fiber, Paolo Ciocca appointed president

New president in Open Fiber

The Board of Directors of Open Fiberthe primary operator on the Italian optical fiber market, resolved to co-opt Paolo Ciocca as director which, contextually, was appointed president. The appointment came after the resignation of Barbara Marinali, who left the company to be named president of That.

The board wanted to express heartfelt thanks to Marinali “for the significant commitment made during his presidency in Open Fiber and for the valuable contribution provided in carrying out the ambitious project of the company for the digitization of the country, while at the same time expressing the best wishes for the continuation of its activities”, reads a note.

Ciocca was Commissioner of the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) from 12 February 2018 to 31 March 2023. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Director General of the Security Information Department (DIS) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. From 2002 to 2007 he held important roles at the MEF, where he was also General Manager of Finance. His curriculum includes a long experience at ISVAP and the Bank of Italy as well as positions at the UN and the OECD.

