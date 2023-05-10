Open race between VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

A problem could then arise, especially for Volkswagen. Last year, VW achieved a net profit of 15.84 billion euros with almost 8.3 million vehicles delivered. That’s 1917 euros per vehicle. If it goes according to the average projections of the banks, VW could earn a good 16 billion euros net this year. With possibly 9.5 million vehicles sold, that would only be 1684 euros per vehicle. Compared to the 4,000 euros per vehicle that are possible at BMW this year, or the 5,600 euros that Mercedes-Benz could achieve, VW is clearly behind here.

The problem goes even deeper. Volkswagen will make the largest part of its possible net profit of 16 billion euros primarily from its premium brands Porsche and Audi owe. With its actual core business, VW brand cars, the Wolfsburg-based company will only bring in a fraction of its profits. This blatant weakness in margins in the core business, which has basically been dragging on for years, is the biggest burden VW shares have had to contend with. And in the short to medium term there is no change in sight – although even a Polo compact car that is by no means lavishly equipped can now be easily configured to a new price of 30,000 euros and more.