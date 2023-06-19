Home » “Open to failure”. The companies of Santanchè and the role of Ignazio La Russa
“Open to failure”. The companies of Santanchè and the role of Ignazio La Russa

“Open to failure”. The companies of Santanchè and the role of Ignazio La Russa

The financial operations behind the bankruptcies of the Santanchè companies

The tourism minister Santanchè and also an entrepreneur. Among other activities, he has also had dealings with the organic giant in recent years Which Group and with visible in publishing. The transmission of Rai Tre Report, has decided to shine a light on these two controversial events and in tonight’s episode he will reveal some unpublished backgrounds. Is titled “Open to failure” the long report dedicated to Santanché’s entrepreneurial activities. The first concerns the organic giant Ki Group, constantly making a loss in the past years under the management of the minister and her ex-companion Canio Mazzaro. Bad management – according to data collected by Report – which brought the company from a stock market value of 35 million euros to 469 thousand euros.An unpublished document will show how Mazzaro took charge of the 6 million euro debt that the Burani family (which controlled Ki Group, but had been overwhelmed by the scandal of a fraudulent bankruptcy.) But to settle it he borrows the 6 million by Monte dei Paschi di Siena itself, to which it guarantees the shares of Ki Group. And debt with the bank which, according to Report, is not never been repaid.

But it is the story of the publishing group visible – continues Il Fatto – to create more embarrassment, involving both the minister and the current president of the Senate Ignazio Russia. And it focuses on strange financial transaction which led, on the basis of a contract signed on 8 October 2021, the Negma fund, based in Dubai and registered in the British Virgin Islands, to purchase obligations of Visibilia for three million euros. Negma which converted the shares when the title was very low, and sold them when the value of the Visibilia share suddenly rose again, managing to earn almost 1.5 million euros on a loan of 5 million. Operation that leads Visibilia to lose 97% of its value on the stock market. The prosecutors of Milan are investigating the operation. It is not possible to know who is behind the UAE fund, whose president is an Arab, Elaf Gassam, but Report notes as Ignazio Russialawyer of Visibilia and of the Santanchè companies, has also sent two to Milano Today notice on behalf of the Negma fund.

