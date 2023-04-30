Open to marvel is nothing but a flop: for the Armando Testa agency it is a huge success

Open to Wonder, Armando Testa’s truth and the real numbers

Continue there controversy about the advertising campaign “Open to Wonder“. As if the wrong translations of the cities, the Venus influence, he Slovenian winethe cause for the lack of image rights, now there is also one full page bought in the Corriere della Sera by the creator of the spot to revive the turismo chosen by the minister Santanchè: Armando Head. “When a tourism promotion campaign – writes the author of the spot – breaks the wall of indifference and manages to give life to only 5 days from “Italy. Open to Wonder” to a cultural debate so access, always represents something of positive. Thanks for the thousands of comments, memepassionate discussions of these last few days: they really made us feel the largest Italian agency“.

“Thanks – continues Armando Testa in the Corriere – to those who let us hear millionaires! Ma and 9 million euros of investment envisaged by Enit are intended for planning average in all major markets: Europe, Gulf Countries, USA, Central and South America, China, India, South East Asia and Australia”. He then concludes: “Armando Testa say thank you, and Venus with us. It had been more than 500 years since she was talked about so much. If this is not amazing“.

