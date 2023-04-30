Home » Open to marvel is nothing but a flop: for the Armando Testa agency it is a huge success
Business

Open to marvel is nothing but a flop: for the Armando Testa agency it is a huge success

by admin
Open to marvel is nothing but a flop: for the Armando Testa agency it is a huge success

Open to Wonder, Armando Testa’s truth and the real numbers

Continue there controversy about the advertising campaign “Open to Wonder“. As if the wrong translations of the cities, the Venus influence, he Slovenian winethe cause for the lack of image rights, now there is also one full page bought in the Corriere della Sera by the creator of the spot to revive the turismo chosen by the minister Santanchè: Armando Head. “When a tourism promotion campaign – writes the author of the spot – breaks the wall of indifference and manages to give life to only 5 days from “Italy. Open to Wonder” to a cultural debate so access, always represents something of positive. Thanks for the thousands of comments, memepassionate discussions of these last few days: they really made us feel the largest Italian agency“.

“Thanks – continues Armando Testa in the Corriere – to those who let us hear millionaires! Ma and 9 million euros of investment envisaged by Enit are intended for planning average in all major markets: Europe, Gulf Countries, USA, Central and South America, China, India, South East Asia and Australia”. He then concludes: “Armando Testa say thank you, and Venus with us. It had been more than 500 years since she was talked about so much. If this is not amazing“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Rate hikes and inflation: what's changing, from mortgages to rents

You may also like

In April, the gas and electricity tariffs: the...

Stability pact, more time to pay the debt....

Court of The Hague, stop to the serial...

Pnrr, 2000 nurseries by June. The 4.6 billion...

First Republic, 100 billion of deposits lost: the...

Violence at Milan station, “I was raped and...

Brother and sister fall in love and have...

Million scam: Former Apple employee has to go...

Farinetti, now the Fico is all his: the...

Sale: Viessmann and the consequences / Negotiation: debt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy