Open to Wonder of Santanchè ends up in court: “They don’t have the rights”

Open to Wonder, Brindisi becomes “Toast” and the minister’s friend

He doesn’t stop arguing about the campaign”Open to Wonder“Yes 9 million euros of the minister Santanchè to promote the turismo in Italy. Wild Lucarelli reveals new background on the spot at the center of the controversy. After Venus influencer eating pizza on Lake Como, toasts filmed in a Slovenian cellar and the city of Toasts translated “Toast” (toast in German), we also add – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – the risk of a complaint. In the now famous passage of the promotional video of the campaign, in which a group of boys toast with a Slovenian wine in a Slovenian cellar, directed by a Dutch director who sold the material to a Israeli platform (so much for Made in Italy), one of the protagonist girls is Italian. Her name is Chiara and she is a very young model from Trieste who turned to a link.

“I had shot this video – explains the girl to Fatto – after the pandemic, when return to normal it looked like a mirage. I was just of age, it was supposed to be a simple helping out some kids a create contentbut nobody told us that we would end up on stock platforms, we didn’t get paid and we never signed anything, no release or assignment of image rights. So I turned to a lawyer“. To promote the campaign is Enit, the national tourism agency, which has changed shape three times in less than 20 years and three CEOs in less than two. Now it is led by Ivana Jelenicvery strong relationship with the ministerowner of a travel agency in Perugino with zero employees and president of Fiavet, the association of physical travel agencies.

