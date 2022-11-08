The cryptocurrency war has served. And that’s just the beginning. The predator is Binance, the prey is Ftx. The trading platform created by Sam Bankman-Fried ended up in the windmill of liquidations after Changpeng Zhao, head of rival Binance, decided to close every position on the Ftx token due to unspecified “new revelations” in the company’s account. Revelations that however led to the acquisition of Ftx, which in mid-afternoon saw its value drop by 32%, dragging down the main algorithmic currencies, from Ether to Bitcoin, which ended below 20 thousand dollars. And volatility could plague other segments.

The surprising revelations about Ftx have not yet been defined. On the other hand, the result of the uncontrolled rumors spread by web users is all too clear. That is the purchase after the losses caused by the tam-tam on social media. This is because the words of the head of Binance, and above all his actions, were enough to create a climate of mistrust around Ftx. Between real and virtual word of mouth, on social media in particular, the screwing was sudden. A phenomenon that closely resembles that which occurred around stock memes, such as GameStop or Amc (thanks to social media and the speed of execution of the US trading app Robinhood), or around rumors about the second Swiss bank, Credit Suisse, in view of the corporate restructuring plan presented on October 27th. A phenomenon known by analysts, who are starting to adjust the game in the face of the irrational euphoria of young investors, that Generation Z that can trade lightly and easily on the wave of recommendations via Twitter, Reddit, TikTok and Instagram, without observing the fundamentals of individual companies.

In the case of Ftx and Binance, however, there is something more. The second accuses the first of having a “smoking gun” in hand. But Ftx, according to the voice of Bankman-Fried, says that the platform is “okay”, and that the concerns that have been chasing each other on social networks are to be considered as “fake news“. Everything solved? Not really. First, because Ftx has decided to sell the company, under the blows of the refunds requested by the clients of the trading platform. Second, because the dynamics with which this situation has been reached are on the verge of market manipulation according to the criteria of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the supervisory authority on the financial markets of the United States. A monitoring intervention on the maneuvers that have led to the situation of recent days is possible, according to what is happening in the financial circles.

The “false rumors” that Bankman-Fried referred to come from a report published on CoinDesk, one of the most popular portals related to cryptocurrencies. According to a study conducted by Alameda Research, a trading company founded by Bankman-Fried and with strong ties to Ftx, there would have been criticalities on Ftx’s accounts. But which ones have not been specified. The result, according to data from analytics firm Nansen, is that there have been cash withdrawals from the FTX platform amounting to approximately $ 630 million in a single day. And this is not a small amount of money, considering that the token linked to Ftx was the 30th cryptocurrency in the world, with a value of around 2 billion dollars, according to CoinMarketCap.

The number one of Binance, after days of watching the Ftx dive, decided to intervene, acquiring the rival company with reserve. “With the ability to withdraw the terms at any time,” said Changpeng Zhao. The impression, however, is that the story is not over yet, in a universe as volatile as that of cryptocurrencies. What is certain, to date, is that the amplification of news, verified or not, through social media was and remains high. And it can lead to possible distortions and imbalances, with widespread losses for consumers and potentially systemic situations. It was with GameStop, it was with Credit Suisse, it is today with Ftx. Who will be the next to fall under the blows of social networks, only time will tell.