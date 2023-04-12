OPEN WEALTH

SGKB goes one step further with Open Banking External asset managers have been able to view their customers’ data and portfolios via the St.Galler Kantonalbank’s Open Wealth interface since 2021. Now they can also place and manage stock market orders directly.

The SGKB goes one step further in the direction of digitization. IE250643524

With Open Banking, the services of external financial service providers are to be networked more closely with the offerings of traditional banks. The St.Galler Kantonalbank is a founding member of the Open Wealth Association, which wants to drive this development forward. The SGKB already took a first step in 2021. Since then, external asset managers have been able to view their customers’ data and portfolios at SGKB via the Open Wealth interface. The external asset managers can now also place and manage stock market orders – without going through e-banking, as the bank reports. SGKB is thus taking an active and creative role in open banking, says Falk Kohlmann, Head of Market Services and member of the Executive Board.

The Open Wealth Association is also happy about it. The aim of the association is to create and adapt a standardized programming point (API) for connecting asset managers with custodian banks, which can also be used for other applications, says Simon Alioth, Vice President and Managing Director of the Open Wealth Association. «With the implementation and the go-live of the API at the St.Galler Kantonalbank, we are getting a lot closer to our goal.»

Today the association already has more than forty members. Among them eleven financial institutions are already on board – including the SGKB and the Zürcher Kantonalbank, which have been involved since the company was founded. Fabrizio De Ambroggi, a member of the executive board of asset manager Alphasys, hopes the initiative will be successful. “We hope that many banks will join this new project,” he said, according to the statement.