On the evening of December 20th, the brand new Honda Civic TYPE R was officially launched in China with a price of 420,000 yuan. The new car will be imported from Dongfeng Honda and sold in the domestic market, and will be delivered in the spring of 2023.

As the first original introduction of Civic Type R in China, this car is very popular in China. Many car fans have already started to order a car, but after asking 4S stores, they were all shocked by the price increase.

A few days ago, a blogger exposed the sales of Honda 4S stores, saying,The price increase policy for the Civic Type R in the 4S store is 200,000 yuan, which is a requirement of the manufacturer.And consumers also said that this price increase is quite outrageous.

Calculated based on the 200,000 increase in the price of the 4S store, the landing price of the vehicle has exceeded 600,000; and the price of this car in overseas markets is generally not so outrageous.

Among them, the price in Japan is about 263,500 yuan, and the US market is about 298,600 yuan.Does Honda mean that domestic “leeks” are the best to cut?

It is reported that the 2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder engine of the new Civic TYPE R may also have different power specifications. The Japanese version imported to China can produce a maximum of 330 horsepower and a peak torque of 420 Nm. The transmission system only provides 6-speed manual transmission with LSD limited slip differential on the front axle.

And for this enhanced front-drive 2.0T Honda Civic, how much are you willing to spend on it?