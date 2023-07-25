OpenAI CEO Launches WorldCoin: The Exclusive Currency of the AI Era

Is the exclusive currency in the AI ​​era coming? OpenAI CEO launched the “World Coin” and nearly doubled on the day it was launched

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has officially launched WorldCoin, a Web3 encryption project, on Monday. Since its beta phase, the project has already garnered 2 million users and is now expanding to 35 cities in 20 countries. WorldCoin has been listed for trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, and OKX.

The launch of WorldCoin has caused a significant surge in its price. The cryptocurrency’s value skyrocketed, reaching a highest short-term rise of $3.3, an increase of over 98%. The current price of WorldCoin is fluctuating around $2.2. With an initial circulation of 143 million and a total amount of 10 billion, the market value of WorldCoin has already reached $400 million. In terms of fully diluted valuation, the project is valued at approximately $28 billion, similar to OpenAI, a superstar project under Altman.

However, the value of WorldCoin goes beyond the creation of a new virtual currency. According to Altman, the project is closely linked with artificial intelligence. WorldCoin consists of several sub-projects, with its core product being World ID, described as a “digital passport” that differentiates humans from artificial intelligence.

To promote widespread adoption, Tools for Humanity, the company behind WorldCoin, offers free WorldCoin tokens called “WLD” to individuals around the world in exchange for scanning their irises using the “Orb” device. This ensures that each person can have only one WorldCoin ID. Tools for Humanity has also developed a related application called WorldApp.

Altman and Alex Blania, CEO of Tools for Humanity, believe that advancements in artificial intelligence have created a need for human authentication online and addressing income inequality. They are optimistic about the potential impact of WorldCoin, stating that it could significantly increase economic opportunity, differentiate humans from AI while preserving privacy, and potentially lead to a path of an AI-funded “Universal Basic Income (UBI).”

The concept of Universal Basic Income is a social welfare program that involves distributing money equally to everyone in the world. Altman claims that WorldCoin has the potential to achieve this ideal. However, concerns have been raised about exchanging biometric data for cryptocurrency and the potential risks of data privacy and security.

Furthermore, the success of WorldCoin relies on the participation of over a billion people, including those who resist biometrics and encryption. The project is currently facing regulatory uncertainties, especially due to the crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, resulting in the suspension of the launch of WorldCoin in the United States.

While WorldCoin presents an ambitious vision for the future of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, there are legitimate concerns and obstacles that need to be addressed to ensure its credibility and security.

