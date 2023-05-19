OpenAI CEO Presses for Regulation of Big Language Models, Warns of Generative AI Risks

Original title: OpenAI CEO urgently calls for regulation of large language models, warns of generative AI risks

Sam Altman, chief executive of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has called for U.S. regulation of the deployment of advanced large-scale language models, warning of the dangers of generative AI without a solid policy framework.

In a hearing with the U.S. Senate to discuss the governance of generative AI, Altman argued that regulation is critical to mitigate the risks posed by increasingly powerful models amid growing concerns about societal threats.

The threats discussed in his testimony centered on the spread of misinformation and violations of data privacy laws related to how OpenAI trains its models.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Richard Blumenthal) told the hearing that the prospect of insufficiently trained artificial intelligence was “very dire” and that new technologies must be “responsible.”

Pointing to OpenAI’s ChatGPT’s ability to mimic and simulate real human interactions, he began his testimony with a speech generated by a speech-trained model.

Altman suggested that creating a government agency to regulate the training and deployment of AI would help development, explaining the need for a “combination of licensing and testing requirements” for developers.

He also proposed revoking the licenses of developers of artificial intelligence tools that exceed certain “thresholds” or “capabilities,” such as models that replicate themselves or produce harmful content.

Altman argues for rules around how machine learning tools collect data from the internet to generate responses.

“Users should be able to choose not to have their data used by companies like ours or other social media companies,” he added.

