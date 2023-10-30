Home » OpenAI co-founder: People could become “part AI” in the future
Business

OpenAI co-founder: People could become “part AI” in the future

by admin
OpenAI co-founder: People could become “part AI” in the future

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever (right) speaks alongside the company’s CEO Sam Altman (center). JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said that humans could merge with AI in the future.

But he told MIT Technology Review that he wasn’t sure if he would choose to become “part AI.”

Elon Musk has said that Neuralink will help humans merge with AI – but it’s unclear whether that’s possible.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

OpenAI’s chief scientist has said that humans may become “part AI” in the future to compete with super-intelligent machines. Ilya Sutskever said der „MIT Technology Review“that the rise of super-intelligent artificial intelligence in the future may encourage people to merge with artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid being left behind.

But he wasn’t sure whether he would become “part AI” himself. “Once you overcome the challenge of rogue AI, what then? “Is there still room for humans in a world with smarter AIs?” he said.

“One possibility – which may be crazy by today’s standards, but won’t be so crazy by future standards – is that many people choose to become part AI,” he added.

Read too

Not coming onto the market until November 9th: New details about the now legendary “AI Pin”, which two former Apple designers invented

Sutskever speculates about augmentation of people through artificial intelligence

Sutskever is currently working on OpenAI’s “Superalignment” project, which aims to create failsafes that prevent superintelligent AI from going rogue. But he also worries about how humanity can keep up with an AI that is far more intelligent than us – and suggests that human augmentation could be the answer. “Initially, only the bravest, most adventurous people will try to do this,” he said. “Perhaps others will follow. Or not.”

Still, Sutskever told MIT Tech Review that he wasn’t sure he would ever decide to merge with AI if it became possible. “I don’t know,” he said. “But I’m thinking about it. The real answer is: maybe.”

See also  Breast cancer, mammography sensitivity increases by 11% with Artificial Intelligence

Read too

Apple is keeping a low profile on the subject of AI – but it is investing billions in research and developing a smarter Siri

Elon Musk also aims for “symbiosis with artificial intelligence”

Sutskever isn’t the only tech guru who has speculated about merging humans and AI – although it’s unclear what that would look like in practice. And as with superintelligent AI itself, it is uncertain whether it is even possible is.

Elon Musk has said that this is the ultimate goal of his brain implant company, Neuralink “to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence”allowing humans to merge with AI to avoid being “left behind” by super-intelligent machines.

However, Neuralink is still far from that goal and is currently facing controversy over claims that monkeys implanted with the company’s brain chip a cruel and painful death die. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside of normal working hours.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

You may also like

Reasons to Get a Sports Scholarship

9 Early Stress Pointers to Put You in...

This Is How Social Proof Can Boost Your...

Basilicata, the Region focuses on the energy transition...

Startup with major SBB order – company lasers...

The Future of Early Bird Sales: Adapting to...

Pictet Water: Opinioni – LU0104885248

Why More Online Bingo Enthusiasts are Switching to...

Inflation rate falls to 3.8 percent, food more...

“Prime Minister elections? We are here.” Renzi confirms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy