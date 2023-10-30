OpenAI co-founder: People could become “part AI” in the future

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever (right) speaks alongside the company’s CEO Sam Altman (center). JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said that humans could merge with AI in the future.

But he told MIT Technology Review that he wasn’t sure if he would choose to become “part AI.”

Elon Musk has said that Neuralink will help humans merge with AI – but it’s unclear whether that’s possible.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

OpenAI’s chief scientist has said that humans may become “part AI” in the future to compete with super-intelligent machines. Ilya Sutskever said der „MIT Technology Review“that the rise of super-intelligent artificial intelligence in the future may encourage people to merge with artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid being left behind.

But he wasn’t sure whether he would become “part AI” himself. “Once you overcome the challenge of rogue AI, what then? “Is there still room for humans in a world with smarter AIs?” he said.

“One possibility – which may be crazy by today’s standards, but won’t be so crazy by future standards – is that many people choose to become part AI,” he added.

Sutskever speculates about augmentation of people through artificial intelligence

Sutskever is currently working on OpenAI’s “Superalignment” project, which aims to create failsafes that prevent superintelligent AI from going rogue. But he also worries about how humanity can keep up with an AI that is far more intelligent than us – and suggests that human augmentation could be the answer. “Initially, only the bravest, most adventurous people will try to do this,” he said. “Perhaps others will follow. Or not.”

Still, Sutskever told MIT Tech Review that he wasn’t sure he would ever decide to merge with AI if it became possible. “I don’t know,” he said. “But I’m thinking about it. The real answer is: maybe.”

Elon Musk also aims for “symbiosis with artificial intelligence”

Sutskever isn’t the only tech guru who has speculated about merging humans and AI – although it’s unclear what that would look like in practice. And as with superintelligent AI itself, it is uncertain whether it is even possible is.

Elon Musk has said that this is the ultimate goal of his brain implant company, Neuralink “to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence”allowing humans to merge with AI to avoid being “left behind” by super-intelligent machines.

However, Neuralink is still far from that goal and is currently facing controversy over claims that monkeys implanted with the company’s brain chip a cruel and painful death die. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside of normal working hours.

