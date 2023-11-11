OpenAI Conference Sparks a Tsunami of GPT Assistant Creations in Just Three Days

Rise of Customized ChatGPT Assistants Sets Off AI Tsunami

The recent release of the GPT-4 Turbo performance upgrade and reduced pricing by OpenAI has set off a surge of excitement among AI enthusiasts. In addition to these announcements, OpenAI dropped a bombshell by releasing a feature that directly affected the jobs of many third-party applications and AIGC entrepreneurs.

The release of the OpenAI Conference has sparked a wave of creativity and innovation in the AI community. Within just 72 hours, the number of custom ChatGPT avatars has skyrocketed. As of November 10, the number of customized GPTs in the third-party GPT store, “GPTsHunter,” has exceeded 2000.

The enthusiasm and creativity of the developers in the AI community have led to the creation of a wide variety of GPT assistants with different functions. These include assistants for painting, bartending, laundry, coaching, negotiation, games, divination, and more, and the number of assistants continues to grow at an alarming rate.

The release of the GPTs function has opened up new possibilities for AIGC entrepreneurs and developers. With the ability to easily create personalized ChatGPT assistants according to their own interests and needs, developers have begun to create and share their creative GPT assistants at an unprecedented rate.

OpenAI developers have also taken the lead in creating a batch of 16 official GPT assistants, which have been made available to users. These assistants range from DALL·E, an imaginative classic painting tool, to Tech Support Advisor, which provides help in setting up printers, troubleshooting equipment, and more.

In addition to the official GPT assistants, developers who were qualified to experience it have already released some related demonstrations of building GPT assistants on social platforms. These demonstrations include Gif-PT, breaking latest news.zip, Squidshing, Git Repo Analyst, and ChatXGB, all of which showcase the impressive capabilities of OpenAI’s new GPT functionality.

The release of these custom ChatGPT assistants and the official GPT assistants has opened up a new era of innovation and creativity in the AI community. With the ability to easily create personalized assistants for a wide range of tasks and functions, the possibilities for AI development are endless.

Whether these assistants will revolutionize the AI industry or not, only time will tell. However, one thing is for certain—this recent surge of AI creativity and innovation has set off a tsunami that will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Share this: Facebook

X

