OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: Shocking Departure Shakes AI Industry

OpenAI, the parent company of the viral chatbot ChatGPT, fired its CEO and founder, Sam Altman, on Friday. His surprising departure shocked the nascent artificial intelligence industry.

The company said in a statement that an internal investigation found that Altman was not always truthful with the board of directors. “Mr. Altman’s departure comes after a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to exercise his responsibilities,” the company said in a statement. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The company announced that Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor is chosen.

In a tweet following the news, Altman wrote that he “loved” his “time at OpenAI.” “It was transformative for me personally and, hopefully, a little bit for the world. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people,” he said.

The news follows OpenAI’s first developer conference in San Francisco last week, where Altman served as emcee and presented a series of updates to AI tools, including the ability for developers to create custom versions of ChatGPT. He also shared that around two million developers now use the platform, and around 90% of Fortune 500 companies use the tools internally, with around 100 million active users.

ChatGPT launched late last year, making Altman practically an overnight celebrity, and the face of a new generation of AI tools that can generate images and text in response.

Although Altman has long been a proponent of AI, he is also one of its biggest critics. In testimony before Congress earlier this year, Altman described the current technology boom as a pivotal moment.

Others wanted Altman and OpenAI to act more cautiously. Elon Musk, who helped found OpenAI before parting ways with the group, and dozens of tech leaders, professors and researchers, urged AI labs like OpenAI to pause training the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing “profound risks for society and humanity.”

OpenAI declined CNN’s request for comment.

Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner Research, called Altman’s departure “shocking,” as he was a strong advocate for OpenAI’s cause with developers, consumers, regulators and others. “I am confident that the OpenAI board of directors made this decision after much deliberation,” he said.

The news shocked AI experts as well as technology analysts and executives. In a tweet, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt called Altman “a hero.” “He built a company from nothing to a value of $90 billion and changed our collective world forever,” Schmidt said. “I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Reece Hayden, an analyst at ABI Research, said this could be a “big blow” to those calling for AI regulation. “Sam Altman has been a passionate advocate for this, and this could indicate that OpenAI is leaning toward a more self-regulatory approach,” Hayden said.

