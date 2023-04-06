In addition to enhancing the transparency of the use of personal data, OpenAI will also enhance the mechanism for exercising the rights of data subjects and the protection measures for children.

In a meeting with Italian regulators, OpenAI pledged to increase transparency about how personal data is used.

On April 6, local time, the official website of the Italian Personal Data Protection Agency announced that OpenAI, the development company of ChatGPT, held a meeting with the agency on the evening of the 5th. OpenAI expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Italian Data Protection Agency to resolve its concerns about data security. worry.

OpenAI said it believed the company complied with personal data protection laws, but was willing to cooperate with the agency. In addition to enhancing the transparency of the use of personal data, OpenAI will also enhance the mechanism for exercising the rights of data subjects and the protection measures for children.

The company has promised to provide Italian authorities with a document by today (April 6) setting out the steps it will take.

The Italian Data Protection Authority emphasized that the purpose of the meeting was not to hinder the development of artificial intelligence and technological innovation, and it reiterated the importance of complying with Italian and European regulations for the protection of personal data. The agency said it would review its previous recommendations, including the order against OpenAI.

Previously, on March 31, the Italian Personal Data Protection Agency announced the ban on the use of the chat robot ChatGPT, restricted its development company OpenAI from processing Italian user information, and started an investigation.

The reason is that the ChatGPT platform had lost user dialogue data and payment service payment information before this. The platform did not notify the collection and processing of user information, and lacked a legal basis for collecting and storing a large amount of personal information. At the same time, the agency also accused OpenAI of not using any filtering mechanism to verify the age of users, despite claiming that the service is open to users over the age of 13 according to OpenAI’s terms.

At present, many countries have expressed concerns about OpenAI’s data security issues. In addition to Italy, countries such as Germany, France and Ireland have also taken measures. On April 4, local time, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) announced an investigation into the chatbot ChatGPT development company OpenAI, which involved allegations that OpenAI collected, used and disclosed personal information without consent.

According to previous reports from Reuters, Germany is likely to follow in Italy’s footsteps and “block” ChatGPT, while privacy regulators in France and Ireland said they had contacted Italian data regulators to discuss their findings.

Author of this article: Yang Yang, source: The Paper, original title: “OpenAI: Willing to cooperate with Italian regulators to strengthen user data protection and use”

