On the evening of the 12th, Beijing time, U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday. The U.S. dollar fell sharply after a hawkish signal from a senior European Central Bank official. The market will focus on the August CPI inflation data to be released this week to judge the Fed’s policy outlook.

The Dow rose 113.46 points, or 0.35%, to 32,265.17 points; the Nasdaq rose 60.11 points, or 0.50%, to 12,172.42 points; the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points, or 0.56%, to 4,090.01 points.

The U.S. dollar fell sharply on Monday, with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) falling below 108, its lowest level since August 26. The dollar fell sharply, mainly related to the hawkish stance of the European Central Bank. Last week, the European Central Bank announced a sharp rate hike, suppressing the dollar’s recent uptrend.

On Sunday, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said that if the current trend in consumer prices persists, the ECB will have to take further clear-cut measures to raise interest rates.

European Central Bank policymakers reportedly believe they will have to raise key interest rates to 2 percent or more to curb record inflation in the euro zone.

Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, pointed out: “At the moment, everyone is long the dollar, and the European Central Bank’s sudden and aggressive monetary tightening speech over the weekend has led to wild market volatility.”

Upcoming U.S. inflation data is likely to fall, also prompting investors to stay away from the safe-haven dollar, although the dollar’s ​​decline may be short-lived.“We are clearly in a minor correction in the dollar right now, mainly driven by a recovery in risk sentiment and some unwinding of long dollar positions,” said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING Groep NV.

US stocks recorded gains last week, the Dow rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 rose 3.7%, and the Nasdaq rose 4.1%. All three major stock indexes got rid of the previous three consecutive trading days.

Stocks continued to fluctuate ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row to combat high inflation. The Fed will hold its next monetary policy meeting on September 20-21.

Investors have been looking for signs that future rate hikes may be smaller as inflation cools. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated last week that he is “firmly committed” to lowering inflation.

“We think the post-pressure rally in equities is in line with the recent U.S. dollar as the market believes central bank hawkishness has peaked in the near term and markets are relatively defensive,” Citi strategist Ebrahim Rahbari said in a note to clients. The broad corrective trend of ‘ will continue into this week.”

Investors on Tuesday will face the consumer price index (CPI) report for August, which will be one of the last inflation data to be seen before the Federal Reserve’s September monetary policy meeting.

U.S. gasoline prices are likely to rise again later this year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday. “The risk is there, and we’re working on a price cap to try to address that risk,” she said.

The market currently expects the overall US CPI growth to slow to 8%, while the core CPI will accelerate growth. Nearly all traders are expecting a third major rate hike from the Fed next week, following two 75-basis-point hikes.

Fed Governor Waller said he was leaning toward another big rate hike at this month’s meeting, suggesting 75 basis points would be appropriate. St. Louis Fed President Bullard made a similar point.

Reports on retail sales and industrial output will be released on Thursday.

Focus stocks

Twitter $TWTR companyMusk’s parties were asked Monday to abide by their obligations under the agreement, intending to execute the agreement and complete the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Musk’s parties. It was also reported over the weekend that Germany’s road safety regulator KBA found “abnormalities” in Tesla’s driver-assistance system Autopilot. The agency has ordered Tesla to make improvements and limit some assisted driving features.

apple $AAPL Industry chain analyst Guo Mingchi said, the pre-order results for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro and the two standard models were good, neutral and poor (compared to the iPhone 13 series). While the iPhone 14 lineup has improved and pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max outperformed the iPhone 13 Pro Max, pre-order results are currently neutral for Apple.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that it is unclear whether Apple will increase its shipment forecast for the iPhone 14 Pro model, but the possibility of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus (accounting for about 45% of overall iPhone 14 shipments) is increasing.

Online used car dealer Carvana $CVNA share price higherpreviously investment agency Piper Sandler upgraded its rating to a “buy” rating, but lowered its price target to $73 from the previous $98, but this target price implies a 100% upside for its share price.

ING BankBarclays, Credit Suisse, UBS and other bank stocks rose.

western oil Company $OXY gets attention. Buffett reportedly raised his stake in Occidental to 26.8%.

disney companyRejected fund shareholders’ proposal to spin off ESPN.

Rocket LabShares moved higher. U.S. Vice President Harris announced the formation of a new alliance of space companies that includes Rocket Lab as a partner.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvedBristol-Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu drugthe first innovation in the oral treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in nearly a decade.