Openjobmetis: revenues of 380 million euros in the first half

Openjobmetis: revenues of 380 million euros in the first half

Openjobmetis, a well-known employment agency listed on Euronext STAR Milan, recently disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The figures show a total revenue of €380 million, which is slightly lower than the €388.2 million registered in the same period of 2022.

In addition to revenue figures, the agency also disclosed its EBITDA for the period. The result is 14 million euros, down compared to the 16.2 million euros of the first half of 2022. The net profit for the period, on the other hand, amounted to 6.1 million euros, compared to 8, 3 million euros from the previous year.

Finally, Openjobmetis revealed that its Net financial position as at 30 June 2023 is negative by 19.4 million euros. This figure is significantly better than the negative balance of 26.2 million euros recorded as at 31 December 2022. These figures reflect the financial performance of Openjobmetis in the first half of 2023.

