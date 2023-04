Openjobmetis: revenues of 768.4 million euros in 2022

The group Openjobmetis as at 31 December 2022 it recorded revenues of €768.4 million compared to €720.8 million in 2021, an EBITDA of €29.4 million compared to €23.5 million in 2021 (2022 adjusted EBITDA amounted to €30.2 million), an EBIT of €21.2 million

compared to €15.2 million in 2021.

Net profit is €14.3 million compared to €10.7 million in 2021.

Net financial debt at December 31, 2022 amounted to €26.2 million compared to €44.5 million at December 31, 2021.