Their shares only fluctuate by a few percentage points over the course of the year. There are only noticeable changes in the browsers: Edge gains and Firefox loses.

According to figures from Statcounter, the market shares for Desktop Operating Systems and –Browser changed only slightly over the past year. While Windows dominates the operating systems with a market share of over 70 percent Chrome the statistics in the browsers.

Windows’ share fluctuated between 74.73 percent in August and 76.33 percent in June over the course of the year. Windows ended the year with a 75.34 percent share, up around half a percent from January 2022.

The annual statistics lag far behind Apple macOS came in second at 14.39 percent to 15.85 percent. Between January and December, Apple’s share fell 1.2 points to 14.66 percent. Linux and Chrome OS, meanwhile, always stayed below the 3 percent mark over the course of the year.

The Windows versions continued to dominate Windows 10. However, its share fell from 81.15 to 67.95 percent between January and December. Windows 11 filled the gap, climbing from less than 1 percent in January to 16.97 percent in December. In addition, the proportion of Windows 7 that is no longer supported remained almost unchanged at over 11 percent. Even Windows XP can still be found in the statistics with a share of around 0.5 percent.

Chrome started 2022 with a 65.38 percent share and ended it with 66.14 percent. Edge Safari and Firefox were almost equal at the beginning of the year with around 9 percent each. At the end of the year, Edge pulled ahead of its competitors with a score of 10.98. Safari just held on to 9 percent and Firefox slipped more than two points over the year to 7.21 percent.