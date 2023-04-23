Operational fire protection: companies should know this

Fire protection in the company is an extremely important issue. But operational fire protection is not just about installing fire protection solutions or providing fire extinguishers. Rather, a holistic concept must be developed that meets the regulations and contributes to the safety of the employees.

This is what the legal regulations look like

In this country, operational fire protection is regulated by law to ensure that effective measures can be taken in the event of a fire in a company. The legislation stipulates that every company must carry out a risk analysis and draw up a risk-based fire protection plan. This plan must be regularly reviewed and updated to ensure it reflects current circumstances. There are also specific requirements for certain types of businesses. High-risk companies, for example, also have to carry out regular fire safety inspections. Operational fire protection is intended to ensure that, in the event of a fire, all necessary measures are taken to minimize damage and not endanger people.

Fire protection officer yes or no?

Fire protection should be a priority for every company. After all, it not only protects the company itself, but also the well-being of employees and customers. However, when it comes to the question of whether a fire protection officer is necessary, opinions often differ. Some companies are required by law to have such an officer, while others are not. But even if there are no legal requirements, it is generally advisable to hire a fire protection officer. Companies or facilities in which fire protection officers are indispensable, for example, are clinics, retirement homes, kitchens, production halls or companies in which hazardous substances are used.

Fire protection begins with construction

Fire safety is not just about fire extinguishers and other means, such as Fire protection solutions from Hoba to provide. Rather, structural precautions must be taken during construction or renovation so that a fire can be kept as low as possible. Structural fire protection includes all measures that design buildings and rooms in such a way that, in the event of a fire, the spread of the fire is slowed down or even stopped. For example, combustible materials are avoided or special fire protection doors or walls are installed. In addition, the structural fire protection should prevent the incipient fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Technical fire protection for emergencies

In addition to the structural measures, technical fire protection also plays an important role. This is mainly used in emergencies to minimize damage and losses. But what exactly does that mean? Technical fire protection refers to all technical measures that serve to prevent fires or limit their spread. These include, for example, fire protection solutions such as fire alarm systems, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors. However, not only the use of technical equipment plays a role, but also the regular maintenance and inspection of the systems to ensure their functionality. All in all, technical fire protection is an indispensable measure to minimize the risk of fires in the company and to be able to react quickly in an emergency. It thus supplements the structural fire protection.

The worst case occurs: what to do in the event of a fire

Behavior in the event of a fire should also be rehearsed. In an emergency, what counts here is a quick response and clear orientation. Employees should therefore be informed about particularly dangerous areas in the company and attend training courses at regular intervals. Also, every employee should know where the fire extinguishers and fire alarms are located and how to use them properly. Dealing with fire and smoke correctly is crucial to avoid endangering yourself and others. It is therefore important to act quickly in the event of a fire and to leave the scene of the fire immediately. This is the only way to avoid a panic reaction.