Opinary: Berlin startup is taken over by Adtech Affinity

The Opinary team with Affinity CEO Lavin Punjabi (middle): Co-CEO Lothar Krause, CCO Pia Frey, CTO Torben Brodt and Co-CEO Cornelius Frey Opinary

In a recent Instagram story, Opinary founder Pia Frey posted a selfie with her co-managing directors from Mumbai. What could also be an extended family outing – she founded the startup in 2016 together with her brother Cornelius – actually has a completely different reason: Affinity Global Inc. is the company that Opinary will now take over in the Indian metropolis.

“We are currently with the entire management in Affinity’s Mumbai office and are laying the foundations for the integration,” writes Pia Frey by email, thereby confirming the acquisition: “We are floored, proud and happy.” Her company is developing a tool that media companies such as Spiegel or NBC use for reader surveys.

Part cash, part share deal

The parties involved did not provide any information on the purchase price. It is said to be in the single-digit millions. According to information from Gründerszene, half of the purchase price will be paid out in cash and the other half will be regulated by a so-called share deal – the opinion investors will then receive shares in Affinity instead of money. “We are pleased about the exit for Opinary – and at the same time we look forward to continuing to accompany the company on its way to the IPO as a shareholder of the buyer,” says Florian Heinemann, whose Project A fund is one of Opinary’s main investors.

It’s been quite a while since the last time the company closed a round of financing: in 2018, the company raised a total of three million euros, including from Project A and the Samwer fund Global Founders Capital. The company has raised a total of 4.5 million euros in venture capital to date.

Founders stay on board for the time being

Affinity is also aimed at publishers with its software products, as well as at marketing companies. Among other things, it sells a tool that is intended to improve the revenue from banner advertising. The company was founded in 2006 and claims to have around 400 employees – most of them in India. The company’s headquarters are in Chicago, Illinois.

According to an official announcement about the acquisition, the company intends to further expand its presence in Europe by acquiring Opinary. Opinary, in turn, should allow the deal to expand further into the United States and Asia. In the future, the Berlin company will now also offer Affinity products. According to founder Pia Frey, the Opinary brand should remain.

Opinary’s founding duo will also remain on board for the time being. There are currently 30 people working at the Berlin start-up, and the team is expected to grow further in the coming months and “under the management of Pia Frey and Cornelius Frey will push ahead with expansion in Germany and Europe”, as the statement says. All of Opinary’s management will remain “an integral part of corporate governance” and will take on “operational roles in tech, sales and publisher management and marketing.”

