Are you looking for information about property shares? What are the best companies operating in the real estate sector? This sector is mainly made up of real estate investment funds (REIT), real estate developers, broker, real estate agents and companies that are related to real estate market.

The companies that are part of this sector deal with the construction, from the management and of buying and selling of real estate.

It is a particular sector and different from all the others equity sectors know each other: in fact, it is a sector that includes companies that own, develop and manage residential, commercial and industrial properties.

For this reason they are configured as an alternative to the real one real estate investment as perhaps we have always understood it, i.e. the one made”concretely” by people who buy properties to rent, resell or generate income.

If you follow me and you got to read some of my articles you will know that I consider the above business to be an industry of entrepreneurship, in fact I think that whoever wants to carry out this activity is a bit of an entrepreneur, as it is necessary to have time available, it is necessary to study the sector in depth, the areas of competence, to manage the various situations that can arise, in short, yes it is a full-time job at 360 degrees.

Invest through these instead REIT it’s much simpler. In this article we will see a list of the best real estate investment funds and then I will give you mine opinions about.

How will the real estate market go in 2023?

Before we begin, I’d like to help you frame the situation real estate market in 2023. Without going too far, I suggest you read more here.

In this way you will certainly have the clearest ideas to be able to understand if and how to invest in real estate shares or in the sector itself.

Best shares on real estate

Now let’s see what are the best shares of the real estate sector.

Agree Realty

It is a REIT of medium size which is valued at about 5 billion dollars.

This company owns 1,400 properties, nearly all of which are gods shopping centers communities located in the Midwest and also in the Southeastern United States.

His market capitalization it stands at 6.21 billion dollars.

In 2020, the year of the pandemic, its annual revenue was more than $248 million.

It is therefore a good title to consider for a investment.

If we stop to look at the graphicwe see that the performance in the last year recorded a +7.55%.

One share costs about $68 today.

Simon Property Group

It’s a United States real estate investment trust which invests in shopping malls, outlets, and lifestyle and community centers.

It is also the largest owner of shopping centers in the United States, and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Since 1997 the company has made several acquisitions, such as the one in 1999 when it acquired 14 shopping centers from New England Development for $725 million.

It was in 2004 that the company decided to expand and enter the outlet business, acquiring Chelsea Property Group for $3.5 billion.

Simon Property it recovered from the lows experienced in June 2022 and then again in October 2022; recorded a +12% in the last six months. Its balance sheet is stable.

The share price is around $107 and as we see the graphic show gods returns fluctuating, but we note an important growth from November 2022 until today, which seems to remain constant.

It is a good investment in the perspective of long period.

Kimco Realty Corporation

It is a real estate investment trust that invests in shopping centers; the company has specialized in the ownership, management and acquisition of shopping centers for more than 60 years. It was the first vertically integrated public REIT designed to be managed internally. The company’s portfolio is mainly concentrated in metropolitan city suburbs and coastal markets.

It was founded in 1966 by a group of real estate investors, who combined their retail businesses; in 1991 it became a limited company through an IPO, raising a whopping $120 million.

In 2021 the company acquired Weingarten Realty.

In 2022, revenues increased 37%, and they reflect an increase in income from management and other fees by 21% to $12.9 million.

Currently, a share costs around 18 dollars, so it could prove to be a suitable investment even for investors who do not have too much capital.

After a peak in October 2022, the stock rose slightly and then stabilized.

NVR

It is a company that deals with the construction of houses, especially of terraced houses and single-family homes, but also condominium apartments.

It is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and was founded in 1980.

The company operates primarily in the East Coast area of ​​the United States, although as many as 22% of its revenues come from the Washington area.

It also operates through several brands, the most famous being Ryan Homes.

An important date is 2019, the year in which the company was added to the S&P 500 market index.

A share costs $5,494, and is only behind class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway.

It is therefore an important investment suitable only for certain types of investors.

Dal graphic let’s see how it suffered a collapse in June 2022, to then recover and continue to grow steadily.

Its capitalization is 17.84 billion dollars.

Prologue

It is a real estate investment fund which is based in California, specifically in San Francisco.

It invests in logistics facilities, and was formed by the merger of AMB Property Corporation and Prologis in June 2011. This merger made Prologis the largest industrial real estate company in the world.

In 2015, the company announced a plan to move its offices from east Denver to Colorado to a new building in downtown Denver.

Also in the same year, it acquired Morris Realty Associates’ portfolio of commercial and logistics properties in the United States for a whopping $820 million. Others were made in the following years acquisitions, until that of October 2022 in which it was acquired Duke Realty.

In November 2022 the company unveiled the installation of two major ones charging stations for electric trucks as part of its Prologis mobility platform.

The capitalization is 109.61 billion euros, and a share costs about 120 dollars.

How to buy real estate shares

There are many possibilities to buy shares, and the web helps us. Thanks to it, in fact, it is possible to buy real estate securities in a technically simple way. You can do it both on the web, through special platforms, than leaning on yours bank (almost all allow you to open a securities account).

Know that relying on a banking institution involves higher costs, and less autonomy. However, investing with platforms without knowing what you are doing can be quite risky.

If you have never invested in shares I advise you to read and inform you adequately before venturing into the financial markets, as this step is essential to prepare for the investment and not to make mistakes.

Should you invest in real estate shares?

Il real estate investment sector it is a particular sector that differs from other investment sectors.

For this reason i REIT they are a great avenue for creating passive income and they can help diversify your portfolio of investments by holding a diverse and unique asset class.

According to a relationship Of McKinsey & CompanyUS dollar volume of commercial real estate sales in the third quarter of 2020 plunged 57%, compared to the same period in 2019. The drop is due to the pandemic, but experts say the market is improving, so making an investment choice in the real estate sector to diversify the portfolio seems to be a good choice.

Il US real estate sector still remains in growthdespite the pandemic we have just mentioned, but also despite the rise in interest rates which inevitably increases interest on mortgages.

In fact, the market remains in a perspective of positive growth also for the year 2023.

Betting on a real estate title means looking for a long-term investment, which can grow slowly and make you earn in the long run.

Therefore, I cannot give you a sure and unambiguous answer because I don’t know your personal situation, but I personally believe in the sector, and above all I believe that investing in real estate using investment funds is better than doing it directly and “concretely” by setting up a real own business as an entrepreneur that takes away your time and energy!

I wish you good continuation My business.