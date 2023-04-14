Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Which are the best Retail ETFs? When we talk about retail trade or retail we immediately think of those sales activities that are carried out by a company and that directly address the consumer of goods or services.

Companies that operate in the retail sector are said to conduct business B2Cthat is to say business to consumer, producing goods or services that are consumed directly by people to satisfy their own personal needs. It is opposed to wholesale, o B2Bthat is to say business to businesscommonly classified as wholesale trade, i.e. with companies that produce goods or services intended in turn for other companies.

Just to mention a few brands that operate in the retail sector, Coop is a company that essentially carries out this type of activity, Coin and Esselunga are other examples.

If you decide to invest in this sector he mainly considers the general economic moments.

Retail trade: what are we talking about?

Il retail market is a sales chain aimed at directly satisfying the consumer needs buying a particular good or service. Therefore, these are funds that replicate companies of this type; considers that for a simple reason intrinsic to us (we can also refer to Maslow’s famous pyramid of needs from a point of view strictly linked to consumption) consumers are led to gradually satisfy ever greater needs, consume more and moreup to wanting to affirm one’s status through the display of certain goods.

Furthermore, digitization has ensured that the shop and the way of consuming it is no longer limited to going to the physical location of the shop, but that ever faster, more convenient and automated purchasing methods are developed, which certainly push the consumer to buy more . So let’s talk about e-commerce sites, theonline retail now widespread and also of mobile retail, or the possibility of buying directly from your smartphone. This also significantly reduces the perception of how much we are consuming, and pushes the consumer to buy at any time of the day in a few minutes and with a few gestures.

Volatility in this sector has caused the price of securities to drop, furthermore the risk it usually is moderate.

The best ETFs on Borsa Italiana

Now let’s see which are the best ETFs, which are all equities.

Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF

This ETF has as its underlying the index tracking the European retail sector.

The fund was launched on August 25, 2006, so it’s mature enough. Its size is small, amounting to 15 million, and it is characterized by a synthetic replication method. The fund has not currency hedging.

Il management cost amounts to 0.30%.

He is domiciled in Luxembourg, and his dividend policy provides theaccumulationi.e. they are not redistributed periodically but are reinvested in the fund itself.

The 1-year volatility in EUR is 27.87%, so in any case the price trend is quite docile.

Il risk profile for this fund it is 5 out of 7, so we are dealing with a medium/high risk.

L’geographical allocation of the index is made up as follows: the United Kingdom 40.88%, Spain 31.18%, followed by Germany with 11.09%, Sweden, Switzerland and France.

To name a few companies that are part of the top 10 positions we have Inditex, Zalando and Dufry Group.

iShares STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF

The fund tracks the STOXX® Europe 600 Retail index, which tracks the European retail sector.

The size of the fund is very small, equal to 12 million euros, and it was listed in July 2002, so we are dealing with a mature fund.

He has not currency hedging and is characterized by a physical replication method.

The dividend policy provides the distribution, with coupons being distributed to investors at least annually.

The fund is located in Germany, and its management costs amount to 0.46%.

His risk profile it’s a 4 on a scale of 1 to 7, so it’s a medium risk.

looking atgeographic exposure we have the United Kingdom in first place with 42.22%, followed by Spain with 29.83% and Germany with 10.89%.

Invesco European Retail Sector UCITS ETF

The fund tracks the STOXX® Europe 600 Optimized Retail index, which tracks a selection of highly liquid banks in the European retail sector.

The fund size is very small, amounting to 7 million euros, and it was listed in July 2009, so it is a mature fund.

He has not currency hedging and is characterized by a synthetic replication method.

The dividend policy provides theaccumulationor the reinvestment of the coupons in the fund itself without any redistribution.

The fund is located in Ireland, and its management costs are very low, since they amount to 20% per annum.

His risk profile and of 5therefore it is a fund with medium risk.

looking atgeographic exposure we see how the United Kingdom is in first place, with 57.87%, followed by Spain with 19.80% and Germany with 14.93%.

Should I invest in retail trade ETFs?

The first fund on Borsa Italiana is better than the second, both for management costs and for the year of listing. Also the volatility it is not to be underestimated.

Overall, the retail market can represent one of those markets to keep in mind and to include in your portfolio if you want diversification your own wallet. Usually it shouldn’t involve huge price fluctuations, so for those who don’t want to risk too much it could be a good investment.

I would add that the retail sector indicates the well-being of a country and the trend of its economy: in fact, if the economy is doing well and the state is growing, then a lot is produced and consequently a lot is consumed, and beyond to basic necessities they pour as a second choice largely on retail.

In moments of crisis, on the other hand, that of retail is one of the first to contract, since if the economy is not doing well, the first consumption cuts that are cut are those we say are “not immediately necessary”.

In conclusion, especially since they do not have huge price fluctuations, due to the fairly low volatility and relatively moderate risk, an ETF in the retail world is seen as a good investment in a diversification strategy.

