Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

They are a very interesting form of investment, as they allow you to invest in the very vast stock marketreducing costs and having a plus available rich basket of equitiesi at the same time.

In fact, the funds allow for diversify your investments on the stock market (in which it is instead possible to buy the individual shares of companies).

ETFs also offer peculiarity which make them really interesting tools in the eyes of investors:

simplicity: they are passive instruments that replicate the performance of the benchmark index to which they refer;

they are passive instruments that replicate the performance of the benchmark index to which they refer; transparency: ETFs allow investors to be aware of the risk and return profile of their investment in real time;

ETFs allow investors to be aware of the risk and return profile of their investment in real time; flexibility: ETFs have no expiration date, so the investor can modulate the time horizon according to his own objectives;

ETFs have no expiration date, so the investor can modulate the time horizon according to his own objectives; reduction of issuer risk: ETFs are funds or Sicavs, the assets of which are owned by the holders of the ETF units. So even if the companies were to face insolvency, the assets of the fund would not be affected;

ETFs are funds or Sicavs, the assets of which are owned by the holders of the ETF units. So even if the companies were to face insolvency, the assets of the fund would not be affected; cheapness: ETFs reduce the typical costs of active management, so the investor can access the market with very low commission costs.

They are Italian Stock Exchange you find many equity ETFs to choose from, so navigating such a vast market is also quite difficult.

Equity ETFs: How do they work?

The Stock ETFs allow the investor to acquire an exposure to a basket of equities of a specific sector or index, without having to buy individual stocks. In this way, the unsystematic risks associated with corporate securities are limited.

ETFs trade like any other security, and are great for long-term investment.

They also require minimal management fees, hence low spending levels. In this way they are useful and ideal tools for different investors, who have different levels of possibilities and abilities.

We can now analyze i various types of equity ETFs most popular and see how they are formed. Naturally, they make it possible to reduce the risk by investing in a basket of securities or an index:

ETFs that track indices : These are the most popular equity ETFs, as they track benchmark indices such as the S&P 500 or Dow 30;

: These are the most popular equity ETFs, as they track benchmark indices such as the S&P 500 or Dow 30; Sector ETFs : in this case we are dealing with ETFs that follow the trend of a particular sector. They track the stocks of a specific sector such as energy, technology, infrastructure, basic necessities, etc…;

: in this case we are dealing with ETFs that follow the trend of a particular sector. They track the stocks of a specific sector such as energy, technology, infrastructure, basic necessities, etc…; ETF smart beta : this is another type of ETF that adopts a strategy based on factors that take into account specific attributes, such as market capitalization, momentum, value, quality, or replicate a specific strategy called ‘smart beta’ ;

: this is another type of ETF that adopts a strategy based on factors that take into account specific attributes, such as market capitalization, momentum, value, quality, or replicate a specific strategy called ‘smart beta’ ; ETFs by country: this type of ETF allows you to invest in the main stock indexes of the reference country, for example there are ETFs on Brazil, China, India, etc…;

this type of ETF allows you to invest in the main stock indexes of the reference country, for example there are ETFs on Brazil, China, India, etc…; ETFs by region: they invest in the shares of several countries, such as the BRICs, or the Emerging Markets, or Asia PAC.

Best equity ETFs of 2023

Now let’s see which are the best equity ETFs on Borsa Italiana.

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF

The S&P 500® index tracks 500 large-cap US stocks.

The fund has a large size, amounting to 51,176 million euros and was launched at maggio 2010.

The replication method is physical and has no currency hedging.

The fund is domiciled in Ireland and the dividend policy is accumulating. Management costs amount to 0.07% per annum. The risk profile of the fund is equal to 4 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

L’sector exposure it sees the IT sector in first place with 25.76%, the health sector in second place with 14.38% and the financial sector in third place with 13.08%.

Between top 10 portfolio positions we see Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway.

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF

The MSCI World All Country index tracks stocks from 23 developed countries worldwide and 24 emerging markets globally.

The fund has a large size of 859 million euros, and was listed in the September 2011.

The replication method is synthetic, and has no currency hedging. The fund is domiciled in Luxembourg, and the dividend policy is accumulatingi.e. the coupons are reinvested in the fund itself and are not distributed to investors.

I management costse are equal to 0.45% per annum.

Il risk profile for this ETF is of 4 on a scale of 1 to 7, so it’s a medium risk.

L’geographic exposure sees the United States with 60.45%, followed by Japan with 5.50% and the United Kingdom with 3.88%.

Among the top 10 positions we have Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI UCITS ETF

The ETF is benchmarked by the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market (IMI) index which tracks emerging market stocks from around the world.

The fund has a large size of 15,254 million euros, and was launched at maggio 2014.

The replication method is physical, and has no currency hedging.

The fund is domiciled in Ireland and the dividend policy is accumulating, with the coupons being reinvested in the fund itself. THE management costs amount to 0.18% per annum.

Il risk profile of the fund is 4, so this is a high risk.

L’geographical allocation it sees China in first place with 28.20%, Taiwan in second place with 15.58% and India in third place with 14.80%.

Amundi Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF

The Nasdaq 100® index tracks a selection of 100 stocks chosen from non-financial stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

The fund has a large size of 736 million euros and was launched ad April 2018.

The replication method is synthetic and has no currency hedging. The fund is domiciled in Luxembourg and its dividend policy provides for accumulation.

I management costs amount to 0.23% per annum.

Il risk profile also for this fund it is equal to 5 on a scale of 1 to 7, so we’re talking about a high risk.

L’sector allocation sees new technologies in first place, followed by the telecommunications sector and that of cyclical goods.

Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

The WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation index tracks companies from around the world that focus on greener renewable energy resources and technologies supporting clean energy.

The fund has a small size of 52 million euros and was listed in the March 2021.

The replication method is physical, and has no currency hedging. The domicile of the fund is in Ireland and dividends are distributed semi-annually to investors, with a distribution policy.

I management costs amount to 0.60% per annum.

Il risk profile of the fund is equal to 5 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7, so we are facing a high risk.

The geographical allocation sees the United States in first place with 26.50%, China in second place with 10.60% and South Korea in third place with 7.39%.

How to choose which equity ETFs to invest in

Let’s start by saying that usually any accumulation plan capital or wealth preservation plans to have a percentage of your capital invested in bonds, and another part in stocks: consider the part you will allocate to bonds.

It also matters that the Bond ETFs they will naturally have a lower risk and should serve you for balance your portfolio and also for ‘to secureyour capital.

The Stock ETFs instead they are inherently riskier, so you need to balance the various parts in your portfolio.

Let’s say you are a very risky person, then in that case you might as well think about inserting only equity ETFs in the portfolio, discarding bonds altogether.

If, on the other hand, your risk profile stands at a medium levelat this point you may think you have 70% of the portfolio invested, but 30% should be allocated to bonds.

If instead your risk profile should be bassothen at that point you should be thinking about investing about 70% or 80% of your portfolio in bonds, and only 30% or 20% in stocks.

To then evaluate which equity ETFs to choose, first think about how you want to obtain the annuity.

If you want to get one periodic income on your investment then you should bet on an ETF that distributes coupons, or an Distribution ETFs.

If instead you choose an ETF that does not distribute the coupons, they will be reinvested in the fund to buy other shares and therefore you will be able to obtain the benefits of compound interest compounding.

In this way you will not have a periodic annuity, but you will be able to build an accumulation of value on the quota which will guarantee you to be able to sell it with a surplus greater than the sum of the individual coupons that you would have received in the other hypothesis, therefore you will bet on a Accumulating ETFs.

As we have seen from our list, all the ETFs I have presented to you have a risk of 6, as they are equity funds, so we have to agree to take a greater riskhowever, in the face of higher promised returns.

To choose the ETF you can also look at another data: the volatility.

It is a very important data that tells us what was the fluctuation range of the value of the ETF funds in a given period of time. If the volatility exceeds 15% it means that it is very high, while up to 5% we can consider it low, while between 5-10% it is medium and between 10-15% it is high.

I management costs they are the other variable to take into account when choosing which ETF to bet on.

Investing in instruments such as ETFs already allows you to pay less than other instruments, but in the various ETFs you may find funds with higher management costs and other funds with lower expenses. It’s up to you to decide.

Lastly you could consider which companies are included in the fund; usually in the prospectus you are well highlighted top 10 portfolio positions. In this way you can see if the fund invests in well-positioned companies, in solid and profitable companies or in companies in which you yourself believe.

Conclusions

I hope that this guide has been useful to you and has been able to provide you with ideas for investing and for choosing among the many Stock ETFs that are present on the market.

