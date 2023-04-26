Opinions and Costs, Choose the Account For You!

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are thinking of opening a current account IBL Bank then you’ve come to the right place.

Maybe you happened to hear about the new Bank account proposed by this bank, which, perhaps also due to the particular name (Upstream) remains etched in the minds of customers, and which seems to differ from other current accounts for some peculiar characteristics.

Today we will see theIBL Bank offerwe will try to discover all the characteristics of the “Upstream” proposed, we will see its costs and its advantages, disadvantages and finally you will also find my opinions about it.

Who is IBL Bank

The origins of this bank date back to 1927, as this financial institution then transformed into a bank in 2004, and became a banking group in 2008.

The bank in question has established itself as a banking group specializing in loans with employee loanspositioning itself as a leader in the sector with an estimated market share of around 17%.

The characteristics that distinguish the bank in question are simplicity, sustainability and convenience.

Their mission is mainly to meet the financial needs of families in a personalized way and above all quickly.

The value of theirs advice is aimed at accompanying each customer towards responsible and sustainable choices.

IBL Banca S.p.A. it is also the parent company of the banking group that bears its name, and is registered in theRegister of Banking Groupswithin which he carries out management and coordination activities on his subsidiaries.

It can count on a network of 54 branches, which are all managed by direct personnel, and also on a network of agents who take it to more than 110 points of sale throughout the national territory.

In 2018 the bank also received the first official rating of the European agency Scope, and obtained a BBB rating, which was also confirmed in 2021.

We are therefore talking about a solid and safe institution.

Is the current account safe?

If you were to choose to open the current account of IBL Banca surely you could rest assured about the solidity and security of the institution.

In fact, the bank in question currently signals a CET1 ratio by 16%, an increase from 12.5% ​​at the end of 2019.

As for the total capital ratio instead, it marks 17.5%, also an increase since 2019.

Both prudential supervisory indices are above the levels required by the ECB.

It is therefore unlikely that a similar bank could go bankrupt or could be in difficulty from the point of view of returning the money to account holders.

Furthermore, to compensate for the counterparty risk, the bank adheres to the guarantee system Interbank Fund for the Protection of Depositswhich ensures coverage of up to €100,000 for each account holder.

Characteristics of the IBL Bank Counter Current

Il current account of IBL Banca opens conveniently and in a few simple steps online.

All you need to do is keep an identity document, your mobile phone, your email box, your current IBAN or SPID at hand. You will then have to fill in the fields with your personal data such as name, surname, tax code, and then declare the information and consent for privacy.

The interesting thing about this checking account is that you can choose between 2 different profileswhich have different costs and different characteristics:

Simple : the account that allows you to have a debit card to withdraw cash and make purchases in shops even in contactless mode and also offers you the possibility of choosing a classic or prestige credit card. The transactions are unlimited, i.e. you can carry out any online transaction and wire transfers as many times as you want, and you can also count on the free domiciliation of utilities;

Extraordinary: this account is more complete and offers you, in addition to the features of the simple account, two credit cards at a special price, 3 free monthly withdrawals in the euro area and instant transfers for €0.95.

Promotion

For the first six months the fee is free.

This particular checking account guarantees you some interest based on stock. For the first 6 months you can also take advantage of the free fee and, for openings from 14 April to 14 July 2023, you will also be able to benefit from gross interest of up to 2.50%, regardless of the balance in the account.

Subsequently, the remuneration will be equal to 0.50%, based on the annual stock.

You will also be able to discount the fee, even down to zero, by crediting your salary or pension, or with fixed monthly income over 800 euros.

If you also activate time deposit from 4 April to 30 June 2023 you can also have a gross annual return of up to 3.50% on bound sums at 36 months with a quarterly coupon.

In fact, this current account offers real interest: it is an account that pays you and which also thinks about the environment.

The bill also offers gods innovative services among which:

Plick : to send money or make transfers using the recipient’s mobile number or email;

: to send money or make transfers using the recipient’s mobile number or email; Telepass: to travel without worrying about payments and in complete comfort, given that the tolls will be charged directly to your Contracorrente.

How to choose the ideal current account?

You will be able to select the package from the 2 just analysed, indicate the average stock and choose the services you could activate. This way you will be able to find your ideal counter current.

Costs

Let’s see in detail i costs of the two current accounts that we have analysed:

Simple: the fee is 2 euros per month, which resets with discounts;

Extraordinary: the fee is 8 euros, which becomes 4 euros with discounts.

For completeness, I am attaching a part of the prospectus of the main economic conditions that you find on the account information sheet and which I invite you to read in detail if you decide to choose this current account.

The advantages

Con Upstream you can count on an account that offers everything you need to manage daily operations and all the most advanced features: you can manage all this online and from mobile.

As you can see, the offer is very versatile, as you can choose between different profiles and different packages, designed to meet the needs of all customers.

However, let us analyze it in detail remuneration of average inventories:

0.10% for stocks up to 9999 euros;

0.20% for stocks up to €19,999;

0.30% for stocks over 20,000 euros.

With this current account you can also bind the sums without necessarily having to open an independent deposit account. You will only have to submit to small limits:

Minimum amount to be tied up equal to 5,000 euros;

Maximum amount to be tied up equal to 1 million euro;

Increases equal to tranches of 250 euros;

The bond can be of 3, 6, 12, 18, 24 or 36 months.

You may even find yourself making one environmental choice not indifferent: ControCorrente in fact promotes the protection of the sea thanks to the adhesion of IBL Banca to the LifeGate PlasticLess project.

Time Deposit

As we mentioned above, you can also activate the del option time deposit, and the gross interest rates in this case will be as follows:

bond 3 months: 1.80%;

6-month bond: 2.60%;

12-month bond: 3.10%;

18-month bond: 3.20%;

24-month bond: 3.30%.

With regard to interest with a quarterly coupon, with the bond that can be activated from 6 to 36 months we have these gross interest rates:

6-month bond: 2.60%;

12-month bond: 3.10%;

18-month bond: 3.20%;

24-month bond: 3.30%;

36-month bond: 3.50%.

How to open Controcurrente

As we have seen previously, opening a current account of IBL Banking it is really very simple and intuitive, as you can do it from the comfort of your home, online, by connecting to the official website.

The procedure is really very quick.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the IBL Bank Current Account

We have reached the end of our discussion and we have been able to deal with all the characteristics of this current account together.

So now you know in detail the offer of Current Account IBL Bank.

The offer is similar to those offered by other banks and which relate to other current accounts that you find in circulation.

But it has some peculiarity which are specific to this account, and which you will not be able to find in current accounts offered by other banks.

The main advantage lies in the fact that you can count on guaranteed interestwhich does not happen with other current accounts.

In fact, IBL Banca has set up this formula which aims at inventory remunerationrelating to interest income which is always guaranteed, as current account balances are remunerated following the criterion of the average annual balance.

Upstream it is an interesting and versatile product, very valid above all for certain categories of customers.

Its strong point are the costs which, as we have seen, can be reset or discounted according to the package chosen.

It could be very interesting for customers who prefer low risk, and who perhaps want to combine the characteristics and operations of a classic current account with the remuneration of a deposit account.

The choice of current account is often very personal, given that almost all offers are now similar.

With this article I hope I have provided you with all the information you were looking for: now you just have to do a quick search and try to choose which current account could be more convenient for you.

Il Controcorrente of IBL Banca it’s for you if you are looking for an operating account but at the same time that can remunerate you, then in this case you may have found the product for you.

Conclusions

At this point I think you have all the information you need to make an informed choice aimed at the best convenience for you.

We have in fact analyzed the characteristics, we have seen the costs and advantages of the current account.

If you are trying to make a decision and want to compare the various current accounts available on the market, all you have to do is consult this section on Current Accounts where you can read many guides and reviews.

