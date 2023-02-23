Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Today we deal with the review of the carta Paypal, rechargeable prepaid LottomatiCard: in recent years the market of prepaid cards has undergone a remarkable evolution thanks to the advent of cards equipped with IBAN which allow you to carry out many more operations than some time ago.

Having a payment tool of this type is very useful both for online purchases and for everyday shopping: it is much easier to swipe at the supermarket or shopping center than to make cash payments.

A prepaid card like that of PaypalHowever, it’s not only useful for that. Since it has a Iban code, can be used to receive salary credit or to make transfers throughout the country. By accessing thehome banking on the site of LottomaticaIndeed, you can monitor your own situation.

The prepaid cards with IBANalso called cards-accounthave the advantage of combining some typical current account functions with those of the card: they are versatile and easy-to-use tools, extremely useful for those who don’t have many operations to carry out other than crediting their salary or making some online purchases.

Let’s find out everything there is to know about Carta Paypal: Keep reading!

This article talks about:

PayPal: an introduction

Before starting to analyze the proposed prepaid card, let’s look at some broad lines of information on the company that offers it.

In fact, before going into the analysis of a product, I usually introduce the institute that proposes it.

PayPal is an American company that offers digital payment and money transfer services via the internet. In Italy it operates by offering financial services to its customers, and operates as a credit institution.

It was purchased by eBay in 2002, and has been present in Italy since 2005, with an office in Milan. PayPal is equivalent to an Italian credit institution, and for this very reason it is subject to the supervision of the Bank of Italy and to all Italian laws in the sector. It is therefore, without a doubt, a safe and reliable company.

Who is convenient to have a Paypal card?

Especially to those who already have an account and use the medium to make purchases on the web or to receive payments for work: many freelanceby now, they use Paypal to get paid.

Those who shop on the web or work on the internet certainly have a conto Paypal: it is one of the simplest ways to transfer money easily and securely on the internet.

It is no coincidence that all the large online stores now prefer this one mode to make payments.

For this reason, the combination of the two services can represent an interesting solution since it allows you to manage the Saldo Paypal at its best and allows you to have everything under control with just a few clicks.

Paypal card: advantages

I advantages generals of account cards we know them: practically zero expenses and the possibility of carrying out many operations as a Bank account.

The Paypal prepaid is affiliated to the circuit Mastercard: it is possible to make payments and withdrawals all over the world and in absolute safety.

Il ceilingi.e. the maximum amount that can be loaded onto the card is 10,000 euros.

To date there are solutions that allow you to have more money but the figure is still acceptable considering that the account card is essentially used to send money: receiving your salary and shopping, for example, can be an operation that takes place quietly in the 10,000 euro budget.

How to apply for Paypal card

Activate the Paypal prepaid card it is very simple: select the item “request it now”.

There are two ways: request it on the internet and then go to pick it up at a LIS Card sales point Lottomatica or apply online and receive it directly at home.

In this case, however, it is necessary to have a current account in the name of the same person who intends to activate the card and it is essential to make a bank transfer.

How much does the Paypal card cost?

Il issue cost is equal to 9.90 euros while there are no annual management costs.

ATM withdrawals are a bit expensive: they cost 1.90 euros but are free at Banca Sella.

Be careful if you are abroad: a withdrawal costs 3.50 euros.



How does the Paypal prepaid card work?

Using the service it is possible to receive wire transfers as the card has a Iban code. Even the salary, therefore, can be regularly credited each month without taking on the burden of a current account.

Furthermore, there are no difficulties with withdrawals: withdrawing money all over the world is extremely simple in all ATMs that accept Mastercard it’s us Lottomatica LIS Card points of sale.

To check your balance and movements, simply log in to the dedicated reserved area: the Lottomaticard smartphone application is also available.

The service performs its functions best if the card is linked to a conto Paypal.

Also top up your Paypal prepaid card it is very simple and can be done in 5 different ways, here is a summary with i costs:

Online, directly from your Paypal account: in this case the operation is free; In Lottomatica LIS Card points of sale: top-up costs 0.90 euros; By ATM at the branches of the Qui Multi Banca circuit: cost of the operation 2.50 euros; From another prepaid card: in this case the cost to be incurred is equal to 1 euro; By bank transfer: it is sufficient to indicate the reason “top-up” and the name of the beneficiary must correspond to the cardholder.

Paypal Customer Support

For more information, the Paypal toll-free number is 06.89.329. In reality it is not a real toll-free number (I call it that to make us understand) because thePaypal customer support it is not free, the cost of the call depends on your telephone operator.

However, delivery is available from Monday to Friday from 8 to 21.30 and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 to 19.30.

Now let’s move on to the conclusions.

Is the Paypal prepaid card convenient?

As written earlier, i costs from the carta Paypal they are low because it has no fixed annual fees and can be recharged up to a maximum of 10,000 euros.

It could not be otherwise, being a product “born” in some way online. Ultimately, it is a good solution for those who do not want to have a current account and need to carry out a few simple operations that involve relatively small money transfers.

Making payments is simple and convenient thanks to the fact that it is part of the circuito Mastercardaccepted practically everywhere.

Better alternatives to Paypal

If you are thinking of managing your money with a quick and effective tool, you could also evaluate other solutions. I have collected the main ones for you.

Carta Hype

The Carta Hype it is a prepaid card with zero costs and the same functions as more complex instruments such as a current account.

The advantages are as follows:

opens in 5 minutes without sending documents: just fill in the online form and carry out the visual recognition;

without sending documents: just fill in the online form and carry out the visual recognition; thanks to the IBAN, you can make and receive i wire transfers for free ;

; the card, which is sent as soon as registration is completed, is part of the Mastercard circuit and allows you to pay and withdraw all over the world;

Hype can be managed comfortably from a smartphone thanks to the appropriate app.

If you are looking for a no-cost tool to manage your money, Hype can be a very good solution.

N26

N26 is a modern and interesting current account that brings together all the basic functions of an account with the speed and dynamism given by the mobile devices we are all used to today.

N26 is today the best european smartphone bank and is gaining many subscriptions thanks to the possibility of managing money with extreme ease.

N26 offers the possibility to open an account for free in just 8 minutes: all you need is to have your identity card or passport at hand and a smartphone to photograph the documents and take a selfie.

Within a few minutes the IBAN is assigned and in 3-4 working days the Mastercard card is delivered to your home.

N26 offers four checking account options: Standard e Business are the no-cost options, Black e Metal they offer guarantees and advanced functions and have a monthly fee of €5.90 and €14.90 respectively.

If you are looking for a free accountthe Standard and Business options are the best because they allow you to do everything you need to at no cost.

