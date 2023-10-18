Opinions and Guide to Investing. Do they agree?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

October 16, 2023

Algebris funds are becoming more well-known to investors lately, so you are probably interested in learning more about these funds and above all trying to understand their characteristicswhat are the costsand above all whether it is convenient to choose a Algebra fund for your investment strategy.

Who is Algebris?

Algebris Investments is one global asset management company which follows long-only and alternative investment strategies. It was founded in 2006 by Davide Serra (former equity analyst at Morgan Stanley) and currently has offices in London, Milan, Rome, Dublin, Zurich, Boston, Tokyo and Singapore.

It is a company authorized and regulated by Financial Conduct Authorityby the Central Bank of Ireland and operates in Italy through its headquarters in Milano.

Their specialization is in the global financial sector, as they invest across the capital structure of financial institutions in both stocks and bonds.

The company offers a complex and diversified investment strategy, since they have extended their expertise to global credit and Italian equities.

It is aimed at both private investors and institutional investors and can count on 15 billion in assets under management.

Opportunities and risks of mutual funds

What are the mutual investment funds?

If you are interested in this type of investment you probably know what we are about to talk about, but a refresher never hurts.

Mutual funds are collective savings investment organisationswhich gather all the capital of all the subscribers into a single asset which is then managed by a professional in the sector and subsequently invested in a diversified basket of securities.

Every investor has a certain number of quotewhich are defined on the basis of the amount invested: in this way the risk and return are shared among all subscribers.

We said that there is a professional who takes care of the savings of all subscribers: this one mode of operation places mutual funds in the big world of managed savings.

Active management is carried out by a manager, and this allows you to first exploit his skills, and subsequently also to obtain better diversification and above all greater control of the investment.

These are the advantages of managed savings, and these are also the reasons why it is chosen by those who do not have investment skills or who do not feel ready or capable of investing on their own.

Best Mutual Funds Algebris

Algebris strongly believes in the importance of adopting a sustainable approach to investments, and which can comply with the transparency requirements established in the EU regulation on sustainability disclosures in the financial services sector SFDR.

The company manages to date eight mutual fundswhich I am now going to list for you.

Algebris Financial Credit Fund

The fund was launched on 3 September 2012 and is domiciled in Ireland. His objective is to generate a high level of coupon income and modest capital appreciation.

It invests in subordinated and hybrid debt issued by globally significant systemically important financial institutions.

The minimum investment that can be made is €10,000 and the management fees amount to 1.20% per year.

His risk profile is equal to 5, so we are on medium risk.

Algebris Financial Income Fund

This was launched on August 13, 2013 and is based in Ireland.

It invests in subordinated equity and bond securities which are issued by banks and financial institutions globally.

Its objective is to optimize coupon yields, while still offering prudent exposure to the equity market and a high dividend yield.

Also in this case, to make an investment you need at least €10,000, and the management fees they stand at 1.80% per year.

The risk profile is higher than the previous fund, as it is equal to 6 on a scale that goes from 1 to 7, so we are practically almost at maximum risk.

Algebris Financial Equity Fund

This fund is domiciled in Ireland and was launched in April 2015.

The fund has long exposure to the market, and invests inglobal financial stock. It is an instrument that pursues the objective of generating risk-adjusted returns that are attractive on a multi-year basis.

The minimum investment in this case is €10,000 and the management fees amount to 1.80% each year.

These commissions are important to consider as they will impact returns.

It is a risky fund because its risk profile is equal to 7, which is the maximum possible.

Algebris IG Financial Credit Fund

This fund was listed on 4 November 2019 and is domiciled in Ireland.

It invests primarily in equity securities issued by global systemic financial institutions, and aims to generate an attractive level of income and a moderate capital growthin a medium-term time horizon.

The minimum investment is €10,000 and the management fees in this case are slightly lower, standing at 1% per year.

This is a less risky fund than those analyzed previously: in fact its profile is risk is equal to 4 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

Algebris Global Credit Opportunities Fund

This is a fund launched in July 2016 with domicile in Ireland and base currency euro.

It invests in sovereign, corporate and bank debt on a global scale.

The objective of the fund is to generate profits attractive returnswhile optimizing diversification and liquidity.

Her management fees they stand at 1.50% per year, while the performance fees are very high, equal to 15%.

This fund also has an average risk of 4.

Algebris Core Italy Fund

The fund was launched on 13 October 2017 and is based in Ireland.

It invests mainly in shares of Italian companies with a focus on the small and medium-sized business segment.

The fund has a high risksince it is equal to 6 on a scale of 1 to 7, therefore almost the maximum possible risk.

The management fees are equal to 1.50% per year and in this case the minimum investment is €500, so it is a fund that is more accessible to everyone and above all to those who perhaps want to allocate a small part of their assets to an investment of this type.

Here you can learn more.

Algebris Sustainable World Fund

This fund listed on 19 October 2022 and is based in Ireland.

It is a low risk fund: its risk level is 1so we are on an instrument that presents the least possible risk.

It aims to have a positive impact in terms of environmental sustainability and social standards, and above all to generate positive risk-adjusted returns in the long term.

The fund invests in equity securities issued by publicly traded global companies that positively contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, while maintaining a low environmental footprint and supporting the sustainable well-being of the planet.

Management fees are 1.90% and the minimum investment is always €10,000.

Algebris Sustainable Bond Fund

This is a very recent fund, listed on 22 May 2023. Its domicile is Ireland and its risk profile is 3. We are at medium/low risk.

The fund invests in high quality credit and in resilient societies on a global basis.

The management fees they stand at 0.3% per year and also in this case the minimum investment is €10,000.

How to choose the most suitable fund?

After seeing the offer of Foundation of Algebra we can move on to see how to choose the best mutual fund according to your strategy.

I can advise you to first check and examine tutti i KIID of each fund, to better understand all its characteristics, costs and returns, and then you can try to make a comparison with several funds to choose the one best suited to you.

Affari Miei’s Opinions on Algebris Funds

Having reached the end of our analysis we can now try to understand something more and, above all, I will try to make you think as best as possible so that you can make the most suitable decisions for you and yours. investment strategy.

We have seen that the assets managed by this company are very large: on the one hand this is certainly a good thing, while on the other hand it could also represent a problem because often if a fund is too large it does not perform at its best.

Another critical point to undoubtedly be subjected to in-depth analysis concerns the sector in which the funds just examined invest. This is the predominant sector for investment banking/financial: this denotes less diversification in the basket and should make you warn about the fluctuations and performance of the banking and financial sector: in fact, if there were a negative moment for this sector or in the event of a serious crisis, the performance of the Your funds should be monitored. Since there is no diversification, the problem and the sectors must be kept an eye on.

For the rest i funds proposed by Algebris they seem to be good alternatives, and if you are really interested in this type of investment I recommend you delve deeper into the analysis by consulting the fund prospectuses.

If we were to then do a broader analysis of the investment and therefore look at mutual funds in a generic way, I would tell you that it is a complex world that deserves particular attention.

In fact, managed savings hides several pitfalls within it:

High management costs; Little transparency; Little efficiency.

These are all aspects that need to be considered when you approach investing.

You can find more information about mutual funds here.

Having said this, obviously I’m not telling you to invest or not to invest in these instruments because I don’t know your personal and financial situation at all, but I just invite you to think about it.

Personally, I invest more in passively managed funds ETFwhich unfortunately are rarely offered by banks.

These are very interesting tools, I leave you some resources that you might find interesting:

Last piece of advice, but the most important one, is to study and train yourself, because with study you will certainly be able to gain awareness and awareness and consequently invest in a more autonomous and conscious way.

You can start here:

Good continuation.

