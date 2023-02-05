Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What is the best time deposit account or free? The review continues My business about the best ways to invest your savings: today we will analyze the Chebanca deposit account!, taking a look at the conditions. How much are the net interest?

That costs has the estate of online deposit account? Lstamp duty is it the customer’s responsibility?

Savers usually search the net for this information, focusing on the opinions and of comments which are posted on industry forums and blogs.

As always, we will try to do some calculations and have our say on the solution in question.

To find out more about saving and investing, I suggest you start with my free video course dedicated to investments.

Let’s find out, now, everything there is to know about CheBanca!

This article talks about:

Who is CheBanca!

Let’s start from the beginning, ie from dealing with the banking group as such.

Chebanca! is a banking group of products consumerand therefore tailored to the needs of basic consumers, which is controlled by MedioBanca, one of the most important investment banking groups worldwide.

Therefore, the group that animates CheBanca! it is relatively important and solid, and should guarantee the quality of the product and the security of our savings.

If you want to immediately find out what this deposit account has to offer you, and check current interest rates, I suggest you look at the current rates:

Features of the CheBanca! Deposit Account

Now let’s see the features of this tool.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Is the deposit account safe?

Yes, absolutely. In fact, as you may know, regardless of which banking groups we are going to choose, all deposit accounts are covered, up to 100,000 euros per account and per current account holder dal Interbank Guarantee Funda fund that covers your deposits completely in the event of bank difficulties.

From a corporate point of view, therefore, I have nothing specific to underline. We are dealing with a well-known and solid banking group, which also has an excellent number of customers in the segment consumer and that shouldn’t arouse, at least for the moment, the slightest concern.

Guide to current interests

CheBanca! Deposit Account it’s a standard savings accountwhich offers you an attractive remuneration for a restricted cash deposit.

However, the account is hybrid, in the sense that you can liquidate your capital immediately, simply by waiving the additional interest that is recognized.

CheBanca! Deposito account has no management costs, no opening costs and no closing costs. Withdrawals and related deposits are free. To pay, for those who want to invest in this deposit account, there are only the taxes due on the capital profit.

To date, for those who open an account by 28 February 2023, the following will be recognised:

0.50% for 3-month bonds;

0.75% for 6-month bonds;

1.00% for 12-month bonds.

Deposit account Chebanca! Costs and opinions for investment

Let’s see them standard conditions provided by the institute when there are no offers.

To open a deposit account with Chebanca! one euro is enough: i costs are reset to zero, charged to the customerstamp duty (which on deposit accounts is 0.20% per annum of the amount deposited) and the withholding tax on accrued interest set by law at 26% (20% on current accounts, 12.50% on government bonds and postal savings bonds).

CheBanca interest on deposit account: what are they?

How much are the gross interest?

As I anticipated, until February 28th it is possible to tie up new liquidity for 12 months and obtain 1% interest in exchange.

How much does the CheBanca deposit account cost?

One of the advantages offered by CheBanca! lies in the fact that interest is paid in advance : at the moment in which the duration of the bond is chosen, they are received in advance and can remain in the account to accrue other interests or be withdrawn.

Among other advantages of the deposit account of CheBanca!in addition to the anticipated interest, we find the fact that the money can always be released without penalty and the institution’s membership of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund which covers the guarantee up to 100 thousand euros.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

How to open the deposit account?

To open the deposit account you just have to go to the home page of CheBanca!, and click on “open account”. Remember to keep your identity card, tax code, mobile phone and Iban of any current account close at hand.

You will be able to identify yourself directly online and you will not need to visit branches. This is a huge advantage compared to other deposit accounts, which instead force you to go and visit the branch for personal data and to fill in all kinds of paperwork with signatures.

You can pay with a deposit from your current account, or even in cash from authorized branches!

CheBanca! Deposit Account Opinions: Is it worth it? Net interest calculation

If you have a hoard to invest it is clear that he wants to understand if is it worth it or not put the savings on deposit account Of CheBanca! I followed their simulator: what I write is the subject of the calculation made by the institute.

Let’s say that today the 1% for 12 months is not an offer among the best.

When it suits you

If you are looking for an investment tool that puts you in the hands of a solid bank and, while making you accrue low interest, allows you to sleep peacefully, without major risks.

Even if you love “digital” banks, you may find yourself at ease, since everything can be managed from the comfort of your home, without wasting time at the bank. This is a young and flexible bank.

Not for you if…

If, on the other hand, you don’t love technology and want a more “traditional” bank, or if you have bigger ambitions for your money. Indeed, interest is not particularly interesting at the moment, but unfortunately it is the reality of current savings accounts.

When comparing the various deposit accounts, I advise you to always remove from the calculation that the bank sites show the amount of thestamp dutyprovided that the institution does not propose to pay it on behalf of the client.

However, take into account any promotions which usually represent a premium on the base rate.

Conclusions

As mentioned, it’s a bit of a constant of all deposit accounts which, these days, do not appear to be particularly attractive compared to the past.

I will continue to follow the evolution of the situation in the coming weeks.

If you are wondering which bank offers the highest interest, to learn more, I suggest you make a comparison on the comparator TOP Deposit Accountwhere you can find the best offers of the moment on deposit accounts.

Here, then, you can discover the paths for investing according to a thematic itinerary that I have developed for you:

Have a good time!